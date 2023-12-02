A 5 year old child lost his life during a family holiday in Egypt. Kelan Logan Derench had left with his sister, mother and grandmother. The heartbreaking news quickly spread around the world.

The 5 year old is drowned in the pool, in a moment of distraction for his family. The mother is devastated, her third child will be born in February. They had decided to take a family vacation, not imagining that it would turn into such a tragedy as it would turned their lives upside down forever.

The gesture of a friend of the 5 year old’s mother

Kelan Logan Derench was always a child cheerful, outgoing and smiling. Today the news of his passing broke the hearts of everyone who knew the family. A friend of her mom’s threw one fundraiser on the GoFoundMe site to help the woman bring her child’s body back to England and cover all funeral expenses.

Kelan’s family is devastated and we can only imagine the pain they are experiencing. The least we can do as friends and as a community is to help them with financial support, so they can bring Kelan home and give him the funeral he deserves.

Even the city councilor intervened after hearing the dramatic news, expressing the immense pain of the family of the 5-year-old child. Just as the proximity of the nursery school that the child attended also came. Messages of condolence and support for a pregnant mother who lost her second child unexpectedly.

Kelan was happy, energetic and bright. He will be greatly missed and will forever be fondly remembered.