What started as a moment of happiness and fun turned into chaos and mourning. International media reported on the accident of several children who were swept away by a strong gust of wind while playing in an inflatable park in the United States.

According to the criteria of

The playground rose into the air, taking the children with it and throwing them several meters later in the middle of a baseball game. This is what is known about the accident.

According to the American media Newsweekthe event was recorded on August 3, when several children fell were lifted and They fell to the ground before the park landed on the baseball field.

It is known that the inflatable park was part of the entertainment arranged for children while the C baseball game was being played.Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Photo:istock Share

Another minor suffered injuries

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the castle was adequately secured to the ground or how many children were inside the inflatable. However, it is known about the death of the 5-year-old child, who although he was rushed to a medical center, died moments later due to the severity of his injuries.

Charles County government reported that first responders were present at the stadium for the game. They were able to quickly assist those affected. Local Government Commissioner Chairman Reuben Collins expressed his deepest empathy for the children and their families at this difficult time.

“We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their quick actions to ensure the children received“immediate attention”, mentioned.

The Blue Crabs of Southern Maryland They cancelled all their games on Saturday 3rd August. It was also reported that another minor remains in the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The incident has generated rejection and indignation as well as more questions than answers. Authorities are investigating the park’s security as well as the respective permits. Families they demand answers.

Vanessa Perez

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.