A normal family bike ride couldn’t have gone worse. The ride through the streets of the municipality of Bevagna, a child He was spending a pleasant Sunday morning with his mother but the outing turned into tragedy.

A child of 5 years from Bevagna, in the province of Perugia, was rushed to hospital in Foligno for injuries sustained after being attacked by a large dog. The little boy was attacked by a rottweiler, which managed to climb over the fence where he was being kept. The four-legged friend bit him in various parts of his body, making it impossible for him to free himself, even after his mother intervened.

The attacked child is hospitalized in Foligno reserved prognosisbut at least his life is not in danger. This is what we have been able to learn from the little information leaked from the hospital. Attracted by the screams of the mother who was unable to help her son, the neighbors intervened promptly and managed to drive the dog away.

An ambulance transported the child to the hospital, where he currently appears to be under observation. It will be clear in the next few hours what damage he has suffered in detail. The Carabinieri of the Foligno Company arrived on site to start the first investigations and reconstruct the facts. The investigations, which include the questioning of witnesses, aim to identify the dog’s owner and determine any responsibilities. In fact, there could be some problem in the management of the dog or in the lack of and ineffective custody of the animal.

The episode underlines once again, as after other recent very similar cases, even more serious, the importance of a correct custody pets, especially large breeds such as Rottweilers. It is always very important to keep animals under control to avoid similar incidents. The safety of children and the community must always be a top priority.