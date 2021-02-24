Because playing in company is always better, we do not detract from taking a solo campaign mode, but the laughter and intensity are assured when you handle a controller next to someone. That’s why we bring you 5 split screen games that you can enjoy within the Xbox Game Pass.

Because the variety is the taste, they are of a different nature and of different themes, some present themselves, but others will be good discoveries to share moments and games.

5 Xbox Game Pass games to play split screen

1. Gears 5

Let’s start strong because it deserves it, the fifth installment of this acclaimed saga is accompanied by its long-awaited local cooperative, we can fight against the enemy hordes each one handling one of the protagonists of this installment. With the war fully unleashed, we will enter the campaign mode with Kait Diaz to discover her role in this war, and best of all, it can be completed entirely in cooperative on a split screen.

Not content with that, we can also participate in player against environment, a cooperative battle for survival. We can choose between mythical characters of the saga, a specific class with which face our enemies in Horde mode or Escape mode. But you know what the magic of all this is, that up to THREE players can be played on split screen in campaign mode, three of which can be better than better. It has multiplayer multiplayer in case you two want to play on the computer cooperatively with people from Xbox and vice versa. Gears in their purest form with devastating weapons.

2. Street of Rage 4

Who does not remember the time of the 90s with good games of “me against the neighborhood” where we put ourselves at the controls of street fighters who have to face the thugs of the area or entire mafias. That was Street of Rage in its purest form, earning millions of positive points in local co-op and to the delights of brothers and friends.

It is the case of the last installment, Street of Rage 4 takes us years after the end of the third installment with new mechanics and music influenced by electronic dance. The graphics are drawn by hand and its soundtrack takes us back to the golden age of video games. We join Axel, Blaze and Adam along with new additions like Floyd and Cherry, full of new movements to distribute firewood around the neighborhood and end the new threat that plagues the city. Of course can be played in local cooperative with up to 4 players, so gather a few friends to enjoy the action and spectacular shots that this wonderful saga offers.

3. A Way Out

The funny thing about this title is that it is exclusively cooperative, so it has been earned on its own merits to appear in this list. An adventure starring Leo and Vincent, who must join forces to escape from jail, each for their own personal reasons, but with a common goal.

Together with another player, we will explore this unusual link in online or local mode, as we must work as a team to overcome obstacles, avoid guards, or agree to assume a specific role in all this network of puzzles and challenges. The failure of one can cost the other dearly, so stay tuned and attentive because more than one row can fall, and it is not a joke. The path to freedom is guided by your cooperative actions.

4. Darksiders Genesis

The saga is reinvented to offer a different style of play, but without moving away from the direct action and full of adrenaline. Adopting an isometric view we will dodge tests and destroy enemies in our path with the force of War and the speed of Fight, which must face Lucifer himself, the powerful demon king who plans to alter the balance by giving greater power to the demons of hell .

As members of Los Jinetes, we handle powerful nephilim with unique abilities and with its own arsenal.

All this history and all this hunting They can be played cooperatively online and on split or shared screen. You must gather more information and end the demonic conspiracy together with another companion, that two heads think more than one, our grandparents already told us. The future of balance hangs by a thread, and our duty is to maintain the same, preventing the destruction of all existing life forms.

5. Forza Motorsport 7

A good game of driving and racing could not be missing, because cooperating is very good, but a good chop with your partner, your friends, your neighbor, or with your cousin if you want never hurts. This racing game has earned a good place on the podium among the greatest with breathtaking graphics and a host of vehicles to choose from. We can visit 30 famous places and 200 slats with varying conditions each time we enter the track.

We can win or lose against our opponents with more than 700 cars, among which the largest collection to date of Ferrari, Porche and Lamborghini stands out. Come on, you can rise with glory or bite the dust even in an elegant way and everything. It has classic competitions, as well as time trial and drift tests, being able to compete for times or in a life-long race. The dynamic weather can leave you both frozen or warm with fury on the asphalt, but always with sportiness.

Author text and video: Dani Mangas for SomosXbox