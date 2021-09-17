The International Government Communication Center, affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Office, announced the launch of the “COMMS” communication program, which this year includes five workshops (remotely), before the launch of the activities of the tenth session of the International Forum for Government Communication, with the aim of strengthening the capacity of government communication departments, And discuss the mechanisms of access to effective and effective communication.

The program’s activities will start next Sunday with two workshops: the first is entitled “Crisis and Risk Management Communication through the CERC Model”, presented by Dr. Rahima Al-Issani from Al Ain University, at 10 am, and the second is entitled “Government Communication… Confidence Building Factors and Participation”, presented by Dr. Ahmed Farouk from the University of Sharjah, at 11:15 pm.

The program’s activities include a workshop entitled “Ethics of Government Communication”, presented by Dr. Sherine Moussa from Ajman University, next Tuesday at 11:15 pm, while next Thursday will witness two workshops: the first entitled “The Importance of Big Data and Social Analytics in Government Communication” presented by Dr. Muhammad Ayesh, from the American University of Sharjah, at 10 am, and the second, entitled “Skills for Creating Digital Content for Government Communication Platforms”, presented by Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, at 11:15 pm.

Those wishing to attend the workshops can register via the link (https://shjmeeting.webex.com/meet/hend.almatrooshi).



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

