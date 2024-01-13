The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that it has established a mechanism to deal with and respond to requests to review grades related to the results of the end-of-first semester exams, most notably that the request is studied and responded to within five working days, from the date of the end of the application period.

The Foundation specified the tasks and powers of school teams within the grade review request mechanism, and explained in the guide issued by the School Development Sector, seven roles for school teams in dealing with grade review requests submitted by students in various educational levels and academic tracks from the fourth to the twelfth.

She stated that one of the most prominent roles of schools in the process of reviewing grades is to form work teams composed of heads of the student affairs unit, teachers of academic subjects, and special education if necessary, led by the school principal or his representative. The head of the team determines the responsibilities of the work team, and the team is responsible for reviewing electronic applications. received by them, and verify the availability of the information mentioned in the application and supporting documents.

It is also the role of the head of the Student Affairs Unit to ensure the accuracy of the data entered into the system, in accordance with the standards and requirements of the grade review categories, as well as review all the data contained in the review request, and verify its integrity by verifying the integrity of the assessment grade and monitoring it in the Al-Manhal system, and reviewing it. On the end-of-semester test report via the “Swift Access” system, and the exam paper, if any.

The institution added that “the work teams have the authority to respond to the applicant by the school teams by rejecting or accepting the review of grades, requesting more information, or transferring the application to the school branches according to specific criteria, within five working days within the approved controls, and the student is also informed of the decision.” Through the school administration or by tracking the application through the review application submission channel, while adhering to the deadlines for submission.”

The Emirates School Education Foundation indicated that the school administration makes the decision after reviewing the documents regarding the student’s grades, but in some cases the school principal can refer the request for consultation to the school branches, which in turn issues recommendations regarding special cases, provided that the school development sector takes the final decision regarding Student grades.