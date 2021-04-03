Women topped the list of requests to work in the profession of marriage mediators, after the Marriage Mediators Committee at the Ras Al Khaimah Court received five applications for women, in exchange for one application for a man who applied for the registration of a “marriage broker”, after the decision of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of the Executive Council, organized the profession of marriage brokers in Ras Al Khaimah on February 14th.

The head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al-Khatri, told Emirates Today that the department began conducting personal interviews with marriage mediators “remotely”, via video conference, to register them in the marriage brokers registry after fulfilling the conditions and passing the interview. The number of applicants for registration is six: five women and one man.

He explained that it is a condition for those applying for the profession of “marriage mediator” to be a citizen of the state, not be less than 30 years of age at the time of registration, to be married, or previously married, and to be of good conduct and reputation, and have not been sentenced to a criminal or disciplinary order. He is a breach of honor or trust, even if he is rehabilitated. He must also be familiar with the provisions of the Personal Status Law, especially the provisions of marriage and divorce, and what is related to them, and pass the tests and personal interviews conducted by the committee, and it is permissible by a decision of the committee chairman to exclude the applicant to practice the profession from the first condition.

Al-Khatiri clarified that «one of the procedures for applying for the registration request service in the Marriage Brokers Registry is the presence of the applicants to the department’s building in person, and the submission of a request to practice the profession of a marriage mediator to the committee, with attaching a copy of the Emirates ID, a copy of the passport, a copy of the registration summary, two personal photos, and a copy of Academic qualification, a certificate of good conduct and a copy of the marriage contract.

He referred to reviewing and checking the papers from the committee, to ensure that the mediator fulfills the conditions, and then conducting personal interviews with the applicants, conducting a written test, and as soon as the interview and testing are passed and the committee’s approval is obtained, a mediator to practice the profession shall be approved by the courts department.

He pointed out that the committee issues approval for “registering a marriage mediator” for those who pass the personal interview and tests, as a justification for licensing with the Department of Economic Development to obtain a license to practice the activity, which is not permissible except through a licensed office, in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (8) of the year 2016 regarding the regulation of conducting economic activities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al-Khatri pointed out that «the registration period is two years, and may be renewed for a similar period based on an application submitted during the last month of the date of the end of the registration.

He affirmed that a time limit shall be given to those who practice the profession before the decision comes into force to reconcile his status within six months from the date of its implementation, or upon renewal of the license, whichever is earlier.

He explained that the issuance of the decision describing this profession as “mediation in marriage” aims to protect the rights of everyone under the umbrella of the Civil Transactions Law, whose articles regulate everything related to mediation in business and the rights of all parties to these actions.

He added that “the laws in the state and the emirate will punish anyone who violates the provisions of the law in this delicate profession, which is one of the repositories of the secrets of our daughters and our families.”

He said, “The decision protects the honest and trustworthy mediators from being offended by others who pursue this profession far from the supervision of the law.”

