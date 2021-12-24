In a joint statement, the five countries commended the work of the Special Adviser, noting their participation in broad consultations across Libya over the past ten days.

Paris, Berlin, Rome, London and Washington called for their strong support for the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to “strengthen a Libyan-led and owned process for free, fair and inclusive elections.”

The five-year statement called on the relevant Libyan authorities to “respect the aspirations of the Libyan people to hold immediate elections by quickly setting the date for the polls and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay.”

The statement commended the technical and logistical preparation made by the High National Elections Commission to conduct the elections as stipulated in the road map of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which was approved in Security Council Resolution No. 2570 (2021).

The statement stated that free, fair and credible elections would allow the Libyan people to elect a representative and unified government, and enhance Libya’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. “It is important to maintain the momentum towards these goals.”

The five countries indicated that the transfer of power from the current temporary executive authority to the new executive authority should take place after the results of immediate parliamentary and presidential elections are announced.

She added that to avoid conflicts of interest and promote equal opportunities, “candidates who occupy positions in public institutions should continue not to fill them until the election results are announced.”

month delay

The Libyan parliament had closed the curtain on the state of uncertainty experienced by the Libyan street over the past weeks, about the electoral maturity that was scheduled to be held on Friday, when it announced a proposal to postpone the date by a month.

The Libyan House of Representatives said, on Thursday, that it had issued a decision to form a committee comprising 10 of its members to prepare a proposal for a roadmap beyond December 24.

The parliament added, on its official website, that the committee will submit its report to the office of the Presidency within a week, “to present it to the parliament during its next session.”

The Parliamentary Committee had proposed, on Wednesday, to postpone the date of the elections by a month, confirming a delay that was expected to a large extent, amid disagreements over the rules, including the eligibility of a number of candidates to run in the race.

And on Wednesday, the High Electoral Commission in Libya proposed a new date for the elections in the country, after it became confirmed that the presidential elections, which were scheduled for Friday, had been postponed.