Today, Friday, five Western countries condemned the attacks on the international coalition forces and a Turkish one in the city of Iraq, the day before yesterday, Wednesday.

“We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the April 14 attack in the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” a statement by the British Foreign Office said.

The statement said that these countries will assist in the investigations in order to control who was behind the attacks.

“The attacks on US military, coalition forces and installations will not be tolerated, and we reaffirm our firm commitment to fighting ISIS,” the statement added.

On the other hand, the terrorist ISIS organization, today, Friday, claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in a market in Sadr City in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday. The Iraqi police and medical sources announced yesterday that four people were killed in the attack and 17 wounded.