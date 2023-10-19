Wearable devices are not just for the young, as many elderly individuals believe. There are numerous great wearable devices that can not only improve your health but also your safety as a senior, and you can play some games from https://www.privecity.com/en-ca while putting them on.

1. CarePredict

CarePredict is an AI-powered digital health firm that provides a wearable device for the elderly that can potentially save a life. This wearable device is known as the CarePredict Tempo Series 3. It is essentially a fashionable, smart-watch-like device that seniors wear on their wrists.

The device then connects to the CarePredict Home companion app. Loved ones or caregivers can use the app to track a senior’s daily activities, such as food, sleep, activity, location, and even their gaming sessions at aussie online casino. Furthermore, CarePredict provides AI-based contact tracing, which was vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Get Safe

Get Safe is a medical alert system that can be installed around the house of an elderly person. While the Get Safe system as a whole isn’t a wearable device, it does have a personal help button that elderly people can wear around their neck like a necklace.

Seniors should not be concerned about it being clunky or uncomfortable. This wearable is not like the old-fashioned medical alert pendants; instead, it is fashionable, compact, and light to wear. The wearable is entirely waterproof and includes automatic fall detection, which is a huge plus.

3. Apple Watch

Wearing an Apple Watch can assist elders in a variety of ways. For example, an Apple Watch can track a variety of health issues, such as heart health. Second, you can use an Apple Watch to share your health data with loved ones as well as your doctor.

Finally, Apple Watches include emergency SOS buttons as well as fall detection. For older folks who only want an Apple Watch for fall detection, the good news is that all newer models after the Series 3 feature it by default. This means that elders can purchase an earlier, less expensive Apple Watch while still having access to fall detection features.

4. Buddi

Unfortunately, falls are a prevalent occurrence among the elderly. Fortunately, there are many fantastic wearable devices, such as the Buddie, that are specifically created for seniors and can be a lifesaver when it comes to falls. The Buddi is a simple and stylish wearable bracelet available in a number of colours.

Unlike other previous personal alarm systems, the Buddi detects and notifies your emergency contacts as well as the Buddi 24/7 emergency assistance team when you fall.

5. Jabra Enhance

Hearing impairments are frequent as people become older, and with them come some mental, emotional, and physical issues. Fortunately, Jabra Enhance offers intelligent over-the-counter hearing aids tailored to your lifestyle or degree of hearing loss.

Are you unsure what these devices are? Here is all you need to know about OTC hearing aids. The Jabra Enhance Select 200 is the most advanced OTC hearing aid alternative, and it comes with a number of useful features. Bluetooth streaming, hands-free phone calling, Music Mode for live music, and a companion app to adjust your hearing aid settings are among the features.