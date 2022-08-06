





Food is fundamental to life, as it is at the heart of our health, use of resources and even our sense of community.⁠ As such, it is wrong to waste it.

So how can we change habits?

The first step is to recognize that the time has come to create a sustainable, inclusive and resilient food system that makes the most of the food we grow. Here are 5 ways to contribute from your kitchen:

plan ahead

Don’t buy groceries without planning a few days in advance. So, you will only buy what you really need. If you have lunches or dinners out on the agenda, take this into account, so you don’t go shopping with home-cooked meals on those days.

Store food properly

Different foods need to be stored in different ways – and we guarantee they will last longer when packaged correctly.

use the freezer

Think of this appliance as a magic ‘pause’ button to keep food fresher for longer. You can freeze just about anything, whether cooked or raw. Just search online which one to find the best method, depending on the food.

Learn to read labels

As a general rule, expiry dates refer to quality and not safety. Major food groups use “consume by” to indicate when a product should be discarded for food safety reasons, so use common sense: if a product looks good, smells and tastes good, it’s probably okay to consume it. it.

Ending (literally) with leftovers

As you plan ahead for what you’re going to eat for the week, set aside a day to get rid of all the leftovers and excess food you have in the fridge. Separately, they may not be enough for a complete meal, but together they are quite capable of forming good portions.







