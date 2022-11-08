The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from November 20th to December 18th and the world is gearing up to support their favorite team.

This World Cup is the first time that it is held later on in the year rather than in May, June, or July. This is because Qatar is known for having intense heat during the summer, so it needs to be held in winter so the temperature is more manageable.

The 2022 World Cup will also be the last time that it is a 32-team field. In 2026 it will increase to 48.

Not only are people looking at their favorite team to see how they perform, but all eyes are on the reigning champion France to see if they can uphold their title.

In celebration of this historic World Cup, we have outlined 5 ways in which you get yourself hyped up before the games.

Place Your Bets

One of the best ways to get yourself hyped for the games is by following the World Cup Odds.

You get to see exactly who the favorite is to win and place your own bets. You can place bets on your favorite team, or the one you think is most likely to win (because unfortunately, they aren’t always the same team).

Try having a level of knowledge going into your bets, you want to make the best-informed decision since money is on the line.

Since you have stakes in who wins and who loses, you will get more excited about the games. Well, more excited than you would usually be.

Get Merchandise

FIFA has lots of merchandise for you to get, one of the most popular is the jerseys.

Nothing says support like wearing the jersey of your favorite team or player. They also look stylish and are comfortable to wear.

Even after the World Cup, you now have a new piece of clothing to add to the rotation.

As well as jerseys, you can get other apparel to wear such as hats and glasses. The World Cup is only once every 4 years so why not go all out.

You can get flags of the country you support so that way you can wave them around whenever they score a goal.

A popular piece of merchandise is the official soccer ball. Not only does it looks good but it is also functional as you get to kick it around between games.

Play Soccer Video Games

While we would all love to host our own soccer tournament, it can be hard to find enough people to participate in it. This is where video games come in.

With games like FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer, you are able to host your own tournament with your friends online with you controlling an entire team.

FIFA 23 came out with the World Cup DLC that allows you to play out the matches in the World Cup. This way you get a taste of the action to come.

Plan A Viewing Party For Your Anticipated Matches

While every match in the World Cup is thrilling, some are more anticipated than others, specifically the ones that your chosen team is playing.

So these matches need to be watched appropriately and with the right level of enthusiasm. For most of them, you can go to a sports bar and be surrounded by just as excited soccer fans, but sometimes having a personal party is better.

For the big events (like a final that your team is hopefully participating in), you can go all out with decorations and food. Hang up flags around your house, make the most popular foods from the country you are supporting, and set up as much comfortable seating around the television as possible.

It’s better to plan your watch party early since other people might be planning on making their own and you want to watch the game in your own home.

Watch Previous World Cups

Since you can’t watch highlights of the 2022 cup yet, you may as well enjoy some of the older ones.

Throughout the history of the World Cup, there have been some truly nail-biting games that are sure to get you in the right headspace for experiencing new ones at the 2022 cup.

Some good moments to watch include the ‘Goal of the Century’ which was scored by Diego Maradona against England in 1986, or ‘The Beautiful Game’ of 1970 where Brazil dominated Italy.

Final Thoughts

The FIFA World Cup final will be here before you know it so you need to start preparing now. Make sure you have everything you need to have the best experience possible.

Ensure all of your devices are set up so that you can easily watch the World Cup and maybe create a calendar telling you when the next game is so you don’t miss one.

Of course, you could also be one of the lucky few to get tickets to the World Cup so you don’t need to worry about knowing the correct streaming services.