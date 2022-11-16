You may have heard that crystals and gemstones can be used for healing. And while that is true, the effectiveness of your healing crystals depends on how well you take care of them. Just like any other tool, if you want your crystals to work correctly, you need to clean and charge them regularly.

Cleaning your crystals is essential because it removes any negative energy they may have absorbed. If you take good care of your crystals, they will be able to work effectively and help you in your healing journey.

Clearing, cleansing, and charging your crystals is an important part of your crystal healing practice

Why You Should Cleanse and Charge Your Healing Crystals

As a holistic therapist, I often get asked about the importance of cleansing and charging crystals. Many people are drawn to crystals for their beauty and healing properties but don’t realize that these stones need to be appropriately maintained in order to function at their best.

If you’re a crystal lover, you probably already know how unique these gemstones can be. But did you know it’s essential to clean and charge your crystals regularly?

Crystals absorb energy. Just like us, crystals absorb the energy around them. Over time, they can become bogged down with negative energy, which can diminish their power and effectiveness. Regularly cleansing your crystals is essential for maintaining their vibrational integrity.

Crystals need to be recharged. In addition to absorbing energy, crystals also emit energy. This is why it’s essential to recharge your crystals regularly, so they can continue to do their work.

How to Cleanse and Charge Your Healing Crystals – 5 Ways and Tips

Crystals can become overloaded. Like we can become overwhelmed by too much energy, so can crystals. When they become overloaded, they can stop working altogether. Cleaning and recharging them regularly helps to prevent this from happening.

Do you have any other tips for crystal care? Here are the top 5 ways and tips for you.

Running water

Running water is one of the best ways to cleanse and charge your healing crystals. The energy of moving water can help to break up any stuck or stagnant energy that may be attached to your crystals and also help to recharge them with fresh, high vibrational energy.

If you live near a body of running water, such as a river or a waterfall, you can place your crystals in a small bag and allow them to soak for a few hours. The longer they soak, the more cleansed and charged they will become.

If you don’t have access to running water, you can also cleanse and charge your crystals by placing them in a bowl of water and using your intention to infuse the water with cleansing and charging energy. Then, allow your crystals to soak in the bowl for a few hours.

Saltwater Bath

Another way to clean and charge your healing crystals is using a saltwater bath.

Saltwater is incredibly cleansing and can remove any negative energy attached to your crystals. It’s also great for recharging them so they can be used to their fullest potential.

Here’s how to do it:

Fill a bowl or container with clean, filtered water. Add enough salt, so the water is saturated (this is important – if there isn’t enough salt, the cleansing won’t be as effective). Place your crystals in the salt water and let them soak for at least 24 hours. After 24 hours, remove your crystals from the salt water and rinse them with clean water. Place your crystals in a sunny spot or where they can be exposed to moonlight overnight. This will help to cleanse further and charge them. Enjoy your clean, charged crystals!

Sage Smoke

Sage smoke is one of the most popular and effective methods when it comes to cleansing and charging your healing crystals. This ancient practice has been used for centuries to cleanse people and objects and can be just as powerful when used on crystals.

Not only does sage smoke cleanse away negative energy, but it also helps to renew and refresh the energy of your crystals. This makes them more effective at doing their job to help you heal on all levels – physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

If you’re new to using sage smoke for cleansing, there’s no need to worry. It’s a straightforward process that anyone can do. All you need is a sage bundle (or loose leaves), a heat-proof bowl, and your crystals.

Start by lighting the sage and letting it smoke for a few minutes. Then, hold your crystals in the smoke, allowing them to soak in the cleansing energy. You can also waft the smoke around your body to cleanse your energy field.

When you’re finished, place your crystals clean and safely. You’ll want to cleanse them regularly – at least once a month – to keep their energy fresh and strong. Sage smoke cleansing is a simple but powerful way to care for your crystals and yourself.

Sunlight

The sun is a powerful source of energy that can be used to cleanse and charge your healing crystals. When your crystals are exposed to sunlight, they absorb the sun’s rays and are cleansed of negative energy. Sunlight also charges crystals with positive energy, making them more effective for healing.

To cleanse your crystals with sunlight, place them in direct sunlight for a few hours. If you stay somewhere where the sun doesn’t always shine, you can place your crystals near a window where they will still be exposed to sunlight.

After a few hours, remove your crystals from the sunlight and hold them in your hands. Visualize the sun’s rays purifying your crystals of any negative energy. Thank the sun for cleansing and charging your crystals.

You can also use sunlight to charge your crystals with positive energy. Hold your crystals and visualize the sun’s rays filling them with positive energy. As you do this, say an affirmation such as “I am surrounded by positive energy” or “My crystals are charged with positive energy.”

Once your crystals are charged with positive energy, you can heal them. Place them on your body or your environment, and let the positive energy flow. You can also carry your charged crystals or place them in your home or office to create a positive energy field.

Selenite

When it comes to cleansing and charging your healing crystals, selenite is one of the best stones to use. Selenite may clean, shine other crystals and absorb negative energy. It is also a stone that can be used to charge other crystals.

To cleanse your crystals with selenite, place them on or near a piece of selenite. You can leave them there for as long as possible, but overnight is usually sufficient. To charge your crystals with selenite, place the crystal you wish to charge on top of a piece of selenite. Leave it there for at least an hour or overnight if you can.

Selenite is a powerful stone used to cleanse and charge your healing crystals. When using selenite, be sure to cleanse and charge your energy. Selenite is also a stone of protection, so it is a good idea to keep a piece of selenite with you when working with other stones or crystals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when you cleanse and charge your healing crystals, you are opening up their ability to absorb and release energy more effectively. This helps to promote balance and harmony within the body and mind and can support the healing process on all levels.

Cleansing your crystals also clears any negativity that may have become attached to them over time and recharges their energy so that they can continue working effectively for you.