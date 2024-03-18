The Emirates Foundation for School Education has identified five violations that are considered to be committed by the student before, during, or after the test, whether inside or outside the test halls and centers. Violating the examination system, most notably: causing chaos in the examination hall and outside it, deliberately destroying the examination paper, cheating or helping others during examinations in any way, leaking examination questions or participating in their leakage in any form, and impersonating others in school transactions or during Exams, or falsifying school documents.

The institution explained that disciplinary measures are applied to the student if he violates the testing system by any means in accordance with the regulations for managing student behavior in public education institutions, which includes deducting 12 grades for behavior, and assigning a grade of “zero” in the academic subject in the event of cheating, participating in cheating with others, or destroying the paper. Intentionally taking the exam and being deprived of taking the retake exam. In the event that the violation is repeated, the guardian will be immediately summoned and he will sign the warning and decision, and the student will be referred to the “behavior correction” program in cooperation with the behavior correction authorities according to the case.

In its guide to combating cheating and disrupting the examination system, the institution has adopted a number of guidelines and controls that must be adhered to by students and staff following the examination process, in order to avoid disrupting the examination system.

The Foundation stressed the need for students to adhere to behavioral guidelines and rules of integrity and ethics before, during and after the test, and that teachers and invigilators should avoid discussing examination materials with students upon entering the examination hall and during the test, as well as refraining from pointing, gesturing, or speaking with other students during the test.

The Foundation stressed the need to refrain from violating the instructions for introducing electronic devices that are not permitted during the test, not to exchange test questions (part or all) on social media for any purpose, and to refrain from cheating in any way that enables students to exchange information or answers with their colleagues in the hall. Testing.

The institution prohibited bringing any materials or resources, such as printed books, work papers, digital content, etc., without permission from the committees supervising the tests, and bringing them with them into the test halls, in addition to refraining from any argument, verbal abuse, or physical assault on their colleagues or anyone. Workers in examination committees before, during or after the test.

On the other hand, twelfth grade students in all tracks (general, advanced, and elite) in public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum nationwide took the end-of-second semester exams for the current academic year in physics yesterday, as the exam questions were diverse and straightforward. .

Students complained about the difficulty of some questions that require special skills when dealing with them. The students are scheduled to take the exam in the Arabic language subject today, Tuesday, 19th of this month.

They confirmed that the questions came from the core of the curriculum adopted in the second semester, and varied between easy, difficult, and unexpected, requiring thinking and skills, but in general, they were direct in most of the exam content, and their content was consistent with the levels of learners and individual differences that differ from one student to another.

Regarding the exam time, they reported that the electronic exam does not require additional time to answer questions and review, but the paper exam required more time, explaining that the physics exam is not devoid of indirect questions, and requires intense concentration to determine the correct answer, and this matter has become Students are accustomed to it.

• Deduction of 12 grades for behavior and a grade of “zero” in the academic subject. Punishment for violators.