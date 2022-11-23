Now that we are at the beginning of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar, we feel inspired. For this reason we decided to take a look into the past to remember those video game that made us love this sport. That also gave us hours of fun.

Source: EA

That is why today we bring you a small collection of video games that made you love soccer and that do not belong to the FIFA franchise. So dress up and let us take you on a nostalgic journey. Maybe we’ll even inspire you to get out your old consoles, if you still have them.

International Superstar Soccer Deluxe, a soccer classic from the nineties

We start this count with one of the video games that any fan of soccer and the Super Nintendo will remember. Is about International Superstar Soccer Deluxe, a video game created by Konami that also came to the PlayStation and the Sega Mega Drive.

Critics at the time immediately praised it for its fun gameplay, which was also very easy to learn. This made it quite attractive even for those who were not such fans of this sport. Although of course it was not a perfect game, since there were some complaints about how to calculate the shots and the control of the goalkeeper.

Source: Konami

Despite not having football personalities of the time due to licences, he managed to win the hearts of the fans. Its six game modes, impressive graphics for the time, and commentary made it an instant classic. If you still have it, take the opportunity to challenge yourself in this era of World Cup football.

Super Mario Strikers for GameCube

Mario has been involved in his fair share of sports, but soccer had been off his radar. This changed with the first Super Mario Strikers, which arrived in 2005 on the much-loved GameCube. With the bases of the real sport, but the madness and chaos typical of a title of the plumber.

In addition to controlling our favorite characters, we had the opportunity to use items and powers. These made a simple competition to put the ball into the opponent’s goal, become a real battle. Not to mention, the special shots were truly eye-catching.

Source: Nintendo

Like International Superstar Soccer Deluxe it was quite easy for anyone to control. Add to this the cartoonish madness and we have a pretty fun game of soccer. Although the franchise has just received a new installment, it doesn’t quite live up to the fun and content that the original gave us.

Super Sidekicks a soccer game that was successful in the arcades

If you were one of those who preferred slot machines, surely you have ever come across Super Sidekicks. Again we find ourselves with a soccer game that was quite easy to control. But if you wanted to face the computer to get promoted to the world championship, then you would find yourself with a huge challenge.

Its gameplay was more focused on making an arcade-style experience and more fun, rather than simulation. Another of the aspects for which he is so remembered is because he was one of the first to include Mexico in his selection of teams. So surely many children in the country chose this group to participate in Super Sidekicks.

Its success was such that it started an entire franchise with three sequels and even a remake.. In addition to making the leap to other home consoles to be enjoyed by more people. Let’s hope that SNK will give this series another chance soon, since it was very funny.

Virtua Striker, Sega’s football jewel

Another heavyweight in the world of soccer video games Virtue Striker for many years it enjoyed quite a reputation. Several publications compare any sports title that came out with this Sega creation. If that doesn’t indicate how influential and good he was, we don’t know what will.

The particularities of Virtue Striker are that It had licenses from different real teams. Besides that it was one of the first games to use three-dimensional graphics. These novelties along with its addictive gameplay helped put it on the map.

Source: Sega

Currently Virtue Striker is missing from the soccer video game scene. However, it is quite likely that if you ask a fan of the medium about him, they will remember him. If they revived it now they would probably manage to take the money of a few nostalgic.

Mega Man Soccer, a soccer game we didn’t know we wanted

Finally we remember the beloved title of Mega Man Soccer which we could say was a precursor of Mario Strikers. Since here you could take control of several of the robots that the blue bomber fought and use their abilities. You could freeze the goalkeeper for an easy goal or plow through your opponents with tremendous force.

Source: Capcom

Of all the games we remember, it is perhaps the least polished. Its gameplay was somewhat crude, and its graphics tended to crash. However, by belonging to an IP as recognized as Mega Man, he managed to position himself as a favorite of many childhoods. You probably remember it too.

