













5 video games that are more enjoyable thanks to their Latin dubbing

We present you the video games that surprised us and have marked a before and after for their Latin dubbing.

Alan Wake

This title is one of those adventures that you should have lived at the time. A horror game with a cinematic perspective that came out way back in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive that everyone wanted to try because of its innovative presentation.

In addition to that, it had a wonderful Latin dubbing led by the prince of the Saiyans, René García, with his unmistakable voice and talent. Undoubtedly, an aspect that made him unique for the region and gave him the visibility he deserved. We hope to have him back for the sequel, just as we saw him in the Playstation Showcase.

final fantasy 16

After more than 35 years, the highly acclaimed Japanese franchise presents its twenty-sixth main installment that promises to be one of the most iconic, not only for final fantasy if not then Square Enix as a publisher and developer.

Being a Japanese company with games subtitled in Castilian Spanish on a recurring basis, Final Fantasy XVI will be the first game in the franchise to come with Latin dubbing, showcasing not only young talents but also including industry icons such as Carlos Segundo in the voice of Cidolfus, the Dominant of Ramuh.

If you want to know more about the game, here at TierraGamer we had a preview in February to tell you what to expect from him.

world of warcraft

From the lands of Azeroth to Pandaria to the icy throne of a dead king, Warcraft is a massive franchise that, in its time, revolutionized PC gaming within the region.

Source: Blizzard

For Blizzardnot only was it a huge gamble to have a massive online game, but they also established a product with a quality that would follow them throughout the years with their different products and future franchises, with a stellar job in dubbing for our region.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its remarkable Latin dubbing

This was a big surprise. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It wasn’t the first game Nintendo in having Latin dubbing; however, it was the first to give one of the most important franchises in the video game industry in the region a chance and establish itself as a true AAA production.

Source: Nintendo

Thanks to this, future franchise games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They have also arrived with voice dubbing in the region and we hope that this will be a precedent for future Big N franchises.

Gears of War 3, one of the video games with the best Latin dubbing

The arrival of Xbox The world market was complicated, it faced already established brands, but over time they differentiated themselves by a large production and by serving emerging markets such as Latin America during the Xbox 360 era.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Gears of War It was a franchise that stood out for its gameplay, but that amazed fans with its Latin dubbing headed by the voice of Sebastián Llapur in the role of Marcus Fénix.

