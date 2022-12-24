Mexico.- Surely you have seen the memes and jokes that are made on social networks about the products sold by the famous chain of stores Zarabut believe it or not, there are people who are willing to pay “money” for products that can be purchased at any store or supermarket at a much lower price.

It is for this reason that in this note we will present you 5 quite expensive products that people buy at Zara and Zara Home and that they could easily find at more than half their cost anywhere else.

As with other European brands, such as Balenciaga, Internet users have not missed the opportunity to make jokes and all kinds of mockery about the exorbitant price of some simple items sold in the Zara store.

So here we present the list of the 5 things that are sold in Zara Home at a very expensive price, if you compare them with what they can cost you in some other place that is not the famous store.

5 VERY EXPENSIVE Zara Home products that don’t agree if you compare prices

Wire fiber for washing dishes

At Zara Home, the famous scratchy fiber with which you wash the dishes costs 139 Mexican pesos, while in some stalls you can find them for up to 10 Mexican pesos, that is, you can buy 13.

Wire fiber for washing dishes from Zara/Photo: screenshot

Sponge for washing dishes

Cousin-sister of the previous one, a sponge for washing dishes in Zara costs you, nothing more and nothing less, 139 pesos (same as the previous one), while in some stores you can buy a pack of 10 of these for 99 Mexican pesos.

craft paper roll

A roll of the famous poster paper, with which many things are also decorated, is priced at 199 Mexican pesos in Zara, while in any other establishment the cost is around 90 Mexican pesos.

Eraser

We all use eraser in elementary and middle school, mostly. Well, this school supply costs 69 Mexican pesos in Zara, while in any stationery store it can be purchased for 11 pesos or less.

We recommend you read:

pencil sharpener with waste container

Finally, to close with a flourish, a simple pencil sharpener with a container can cost you up to 559 pesos in the European store, while the same can cost you 30 pesos or less in any stationery store or establishment.