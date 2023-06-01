One of our identity elements is, without a doubt, the last name. In Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), are registered thousands of surnamesalthough some are more common than others. Taking the above into account, it is worth knowing the 5 surnames that are very famous in Mexico and that have European origin.

First of all, it must be said that, precisely, surnames began to be used a few centuries ago by members of the Spanish nobilitywho, noticing that non-nobles also had names, wanted to differentiate themselves from them, so they gave themselves a “second name” that, over time, also ended up being extended to the entire population.

Bearing the foregoing in mind, it is not surprising that, today, there are thousands of surnames of Spanish origin carried by many people in different countries, especially in Latin America.

The preponderance of Spanish surnames in the nations that make up Latin America has its origin in the same history that unites these countries with the European country, derived from the colonization of the territories that were occupied by the Indigenous villages.

In this sense, currently, in fact, the surnames of European origin have survived more than the surnames that come from the members of the native American peoples.

Thus, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) made a list of The most common Spanish surnames in the Mexican Republicyielding the following results:

*Hernandez

*Garcia

*Martinez

*Lopez

*Gonzalez

As you can see, the above are not only common European surnames in Mexico, but, in general, they are the surnames that Mexicans carry the most in their names, because who does not know a López or a Hernández?

And if we want to expand a little more the comparison of the surnames of Spanish origin that are quite popular in the territory of the Aztec country, we cannot forget the following:

*Perez

*Rodriguez

*Sanchez

*Ramirez

*Cross

However, the fact that a person in Mexico has one of the previous Spanish surnames It is not a guarantee mark that ensures that the ancestry of that citizen is Spanish, but rather that said surnames come from that part of the world.