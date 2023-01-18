5 tips for those who always use a device with an attached screen, useful to have minor damage to your eyesight and able to make the various electronic platforms last longer. These 5 tips derive directly from a study done by Ebuyer, which shows that an Italian user, on average, manages to spend at least 6 hours a day attached to a screen. We mainly talk about the one belonging to your smartphone; the experts of ebuyer they have therefore published some suggestions that could be for you.

The use of devices, such as smartphones or tablets for example, it was intensified during the pandemic phase due to Covid-19, and returning to normal hours have drastically decreased. If the use has done well on a psychological level to be able to escape a little from the reality of one’s own four walls, on the other hand there may have been problems with the users’ vision and sleep.

Remember, however, that these are only recommendations and that you should always rely on a professional figure in the medical field in case you encounter serious problems.

5 tips to reduce the time spent in front of a screen

One of the most important tips is precisely to switch to grayscale; both iOS and Android let you change your phone to grayscale without using bright or overly bright colors. This change can be made from your “Settings” and the path to follow varies from system to system.

iOS: select Accessibility, then Display & Text Size, then Color Filters, finally activating the grayscale option;

Android: go to your Settings, select Digital Wellbeing and choose the Relax option by activating the grayscale or scheduling it for a later time.

A display with less bright colors will become less attractive and here we come to the second tip of this top 5 tips: don’t eat at the screen. If you have to eat slowly, and a smartphone allows you to do this, you might well think about swapping the electronic device for a book or other activity that you can do during lunch, dinner or in your daily snacks.

Look around you: live in the present

Using the smartphone before going to bed can negatively affect the quality of sleep, even bringing the annoying sleep insomnia; the third tip of the top 5 tips is just to avoid using any screen before sleeping and, if you really need to, to activate Night mode or dim the lights. This way your brain will be able to relax and the eyes will benefit.

Not only will you be able to improve the night hours, but also the day hours thanks to some applications; of course, using an application on a smartphone to avoid the latter does not seem to be good advice, yet there are programs capable of doing so avoid using the telephone. The latter encourage the user to live in the present, like Headspaceand there are even some that can block all other applications present for a certain period of time.

Improving your lifestyle also means moving more, especially if you’re in smart working where pajamas have become the clothing of choice for many Italians. However, all this is very important not only for the body, but also for the mind which will be able to relax for a few moments. And, during the time you do yoga or exercise (even a trivial walk), you won’t look at your smartphone, reducing the hours of daily use.