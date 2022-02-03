The Department of Education and Knowledge has identified five types of tests that students take during the school education journey, most notably the International Councils and EmSAT tests.

The department emphasized in the “Educational Curriculum Guide” that assessments are an important part of the teaching and learning process, because they help the teaching staff to determine the most appropriate support that the student needs. Therefore, during the school learning journey, the student conducts a number of tests and assessments, including internal tests conducted by the school to assess the level of learning Students, including mid-term exams and studies, and international boards exams that are accredited by international educational institutions (such as GCSE exams, A-levels, IB Dip exams, HSSC exams and Abitur exams) It is usually conducted at the end of the secondary stage), and demanded a review of the glossary of terms to see the definitions of these tests.

The department indicated that the third type of tests are college and university entrance exams, such as the SAT test, the ACT test, and the BMAT biomedical admission test.

The fourth type of tests is the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT”, which is a set of standard electronic tests based on national standards to measure student performance assessment in the country, and the fifth type is the Standardized Curriculum Test, which is a set of tests imposed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge for each curriculum.

The department pointed out that students of the Bengali, Canadian, Pakistani and Filipino curriculum in grades three to nine will have to take any of the standardized tests “NWEA-MAP”, “GL-PT” series, “ACER-IBT”, or “EMSAT”.

The department stated that private schools in Abu Dhabi offer 14 curricula, and the student can be transferred from one private school to another, or from one curricula to another, bearing in mind that the deadline for changing schools is mid-October of the academic year.

And it recommended that the student not transfer from one curriculum to another after the ninth grade or its equivalent, to avoid disrupting his academic career, or affecting his performance in the academic years preceding the university stage.

She called on the students’ parents to know the basic and optional subjects that their children will study in the new curriculum before moving to it, and to take into account the factors related to the student’s psychological and social health and his ability to adapt to a new learning environment.

She stressed the importance of choosing the curriculum that the children will study taking into account the future plans of the university or educational institution they want their children to join in order to complete their higher education, the recognition of their certificates and qualifications by that university, and the process of equivalency and recognition of certificates in the home country.

Parents of a non-Emirati student must also check whether the chosen curriculum and the associated exams and qualifications are recognized in their country of origin.

The department indicated that the factors for choosing the curriculum must also take into account the requirements for obtaining the equivalency of the general secondary certificate in the country, as the Ministry of Education requires minimum conditions and requirements for each curriculum in order to equalize the certificates at the secondary level, to be able to obtain certificates showing that The student studied the equivalent of high school in the country.

Private schools in the emirate offer 14 curricula. When choosing the school in which they will receive their education, parents of children must take into account the future plans of the university or educational institution they want them to join in order to complete their higher education.

High school diploma equivalency

The Department of Education and Knowledge has set two conditions for equivalency of certificates for graduates of private schools (“foreign curricula”) to enroll in one of the country’s universities, noting that if students study any curriculum other than the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and wish to enroll in a university in the country, they will need an equivalency certificate issued by the Ministry of Education. From the Ministry of Education stating that the student has an educational level equivalent to high school in the country.

The department explained that obtaining a secondary school equivalency certificate requires passing the exams set by the ministry for the 12th grade, noting the need to follow up on any additional requirements related to equivalency for each curriculum on a regular basis.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

