Don’t feel like your last name? When you are 18, you will soon be able to change it once. This is particularly useful for some specimens.

After the publication of the most popular first names in 2022, there is news for surnames: the German government wants the rigid German naming law to become more flexible. Couples and their children should be given more freedom when choosing their last name, as the cabinet decided on Wednesday (August 23) in Berlin. In the future, both spouses should be able to use a double name.

Adults will soon be able to change their name more easily – assuming it’s their parents’ name

The message, which affects not only spouses but all adults, is completely lost: If you don’t feel like changing your name, you should be able to change it more easily in the future. So far, you need an important reason for this.

But then you can’t suddenly choose any last name you like. But you could switch from one parent’s name to the other. Or, adopt a double name from the names of both. Likewise, people who were given a double name as a child should shorten it to just one of its components. After the separation of their parents, children can also take the name of the other parent.

According to the federal government, the changes should come into force on May 1, 2025, so that the registry offices have enough time to make the change. Incidentally, the so-called mashing after marriage is not planned: a merging of names, in which, for example, “Müller” and “Özcan” would become “Mülcan” or “Özler”.

5 types of last names people can get rid of right now

Some will be happy about the decision to be able to change his last name. Because there are surnames in Germany that you can hardly believe your ears. Others are completely impractical. We have five examples for you.

Caution: The following list is not intended to discriminate against names. A name can have serious negative consequences that should not be underestimated. Migrants often have problems on the job or housing market because of their name. And there are kids who are bullied at school because of their names. A last name should never have to make a person feel bad. Or doesn’t see any other option except to change it.

1. Müller, Schmidt or Schneider

It feels like every second person is called Müller. It’s not quite like that, but Müller is still by far the most common surname in Germany. This is followed by Schmidt and Schneider. With Instagram, the account name still needs a few numbers in such a case because your own is already taken. When there is more than one miller in the classroom or work, confusion can arise.

2. Surnames that are actually first names

For example, if your last name is Martin or Fritz, this can lead to confusion. When people introduce themselves, the other person expects the name to go further. This can lead to awkward moments. “Anything else coming?”

3. Last names that are difficult to spell

“Excuse me, how do you spell that?” – “Berta, Richard, Emil, Siegfried, ….” Having to spell your name on the phone can be really annoying. The same thing over and over again, whether you’re on the phone with a service center or about work with a stranger. Nevertheless, one tries to be patient, because the other person on the phone has it no less difficult. She tries to put the letters together like pieces of a puzzle.

4. Forever long names

It’s even worse when the name is not only difficult to spell, but also forever long. The other person’s patience can literally snap during the round of introductions. The name often does not fit into the gaps in the forms. I speak to Breschendorf from personal experience. The length is also a typical problem with double names, which can be cut in the middle in the future.

5. Names that already exist in a similar way

Meier, Mayer or Maier? If there are different variants of a name, the owner has trouble explaining it. Why were names even allowed in similar versions? Dear registry office, it would have made sense to specify one Maier and ban all other Meiers and Mayers.

