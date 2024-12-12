In the effervescence of Madrid, there is restaurants for all tastes and styles. However, there are a few that succeed on Instagram and in word of mouth due to their atmosphere, their decoration and the experience they manage to offer by uniting all the elements. Food is not a guaranteed factor in all ‘places to be’, however. In the five that we propose below –Zuma, The 33, Fifth Element, Chin, Financial Club– art does reign in the kitchen and the best product in your kitchen, to enjoy a special gift or celebrate meetings:

1 Haute cuisine under an immersive vault Fifth Element Atocha

Asian and Latin American fusion is what orchestrates the chef Juan Suárez de Lezo in a surprising space, due to its size, its interactive vault (music and images create an interactive atmosphere) and the results of its creative cuisine, which is displayed through an omasake menu (unique, in the hands of the chef, the product and time).

It is on the seventh floor of a building known for its nightclub, Kapital, and one below has a winery of excellent dimensions and variety, where it is also possible to have a drink.

During these holidays, it also offers the possibility of going with the family at noon (until January 9), as it has prepared a special children's menu (25 euros) with entertainment according to this proposal.









Address: C/Atocha, 125, floor 7, Madrid. quintaelementorestaurante.com

Prices: average ticket 50 euros. Christmas Eve menus at 220 euros and New Year’s Eve at 320 (includes party at Kapital).

2 Zuma, in Madrid



The great Japanese international luxury Zuma Colon

Zuma It has debuted a new face this season, after a remodeling to give even more distinction to its spacious spaces. The Madrid location of the famous chain created by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in London and present in the main capitals of the world brings together a select audience every night and offers an elegant and international atmosphere.

around your Japanese cuisine contemporary, offers three types of gastronomic experiences: its central menu, with emblematic dishes such as spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, black cod marinated in miso or grilled sea bass with chili and ginger; its robota grill bar and its sushi bar, where diners can watch live its preparation with fresh ingredients of the highest quality.

The redesign – released in September – has added a DJ and percussionists to liven up your nights, which lengthen hand in hand with its cocktails and its wine cellar. In this new stage, Zuma also opens at noon, when it is particularly lively. your terrace.

Address: P. de la Castellana, 2. Madrid. zumarestaurant.com

Prices: average ticket, 80 euros. For New Year’s Eve, it offers two menus with wine and champagne pairings and an open bar for 470 or 650 euros.

3 The 33, in Madrid



Embers and lively atmosphere The 33 Salesas

The 33 It is one of the restaurants in Madrid that everyone wants to go to and where it is not easy to get a table (there is usually a waiting list). It is in one of the fashionable neighborhoods in this boom, Salesas, and offers a careful proposal but far from formalism, with a slightly bohemian and rustic decoration and a casual tone.

The ideal thing is to sit down and enjoy their product cuisine and their magnificent meats. grilled Uruguayan stylebut a very lively option is their bar front and high tables, where you can have a drink and nibble on their famous grilled bikini sandwich or perhaps their onion soup.

The place is the personal project of Sara Aznar and Nacho Ventosawhich come from the El Viajero restaurant. In Los 33, however, they wanted to pay tribute to their beloved Uruguay, a country with which they have family ties and which they visit often, although they use national products of the best quality and at the same time aim to control the average ticket.

As they themselves say, they were “prepared for failure, but not for success” which, in their case, has been resounding. In the kitchen, he interprets his dishes chef Oswaldo González.

Address: Pza. Salesas, 9. Madrid. los33.net

Prices: average ticket, 40-50 euros.

4 Génova Financial Club, in Madrid



The best views of the city Genoa Financial Club Colon

It is one of the best terraces in Madrid, won for the public in what until very recently was impregnable private. Genoa Financial Clubwho after 50 years of life decided to open his restaurant to non-members. The views 360 of the Salamanca neighborhood, and a large part of the capital, are incredible from the 14th floor – where the dining room is – and from the 15th – where the bar and terrace for snacks and drinks operate.

The decoration of the large room is elegant and formal, in keeping with the institution, with tables with tablecloths, leather, wood and lamps. But in addition to its distinction, the dishes stand out Nino Redruello’s kitchenfrom Familia La Ancha (a century in restaurants and ten more restaurants), which has joined in this adventure with the ‘rooftop’ experts from Azotea Group (Picalagartos, Azotea del Círculo de Bellas Artes, Nubel and El Cuartel del Mar in Cádiz, among others).

In your letter there is traditional Spanish cuisine, fundamentally Madrid, from oysters or grilled sole to Velazqueña omelette, venison loin or its now classic Pitu de Caleya baked rice. In addition to this, for the New Year’s Eve dinner they have prepared a special, unprecedented menu, with starters and luxury dishes accompanied by live music and followed by a party with a DJ and party favors. Unforgettable looking at that aerial landscape.

Address: C/del Marqués de la Ensenada, 14, floors 14 and 15. Madrid. clubfinancierogenova.com

Prices: 60 euros. New Year’s Eve menu, 350 euros.

5 Barbillón, in Aravaca, Madrid



Product and tradition in the northern zone Chin Aravaca

Chin It brings together one of the best atmospheres in the northern part of Madrid with a quality Spanish product menu and recipe book. It is one of the mythical ones already in Aravaca, where at this time it celebrates its 12 years of experience.

The restaurant created by the brothers Curro and Kike Sánchez del Amo, who also have Barbillón Oyster and in 2024 They have opened another Barbillón in Marbellaoffers market cuisine with a casual and warm style thanks to the decoration, its audience and the service in the room.

They serve everything from complete breakfasts to lunches, snacks, afternoons, dinners and nightcaps. Among his emblematic dishestheir oysters stand out, served alone or with an original ‘shoot’ of Bloody Mary; the lemon fish tiradito with basil and jalapeño tiger milk; the scallop and red shrimp tartare with coconut milk; Andalusian-style rabas with fried egg; the ropavieja gyozas with stew broth; the oxtail bikini or its fish and meat.

Address: Av. de Valdemarín, 165, Aravaca, Madrid.

Prices: 60 euros. On the 24th and 31st they offer food and snacks (until 7 p.m.) with live music.