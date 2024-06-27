The UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES) confirmed the allocation of five types of training programs that provide financial support to enrolled national cadres, whether working in private sector establishments or training there, including the “On-the-Job Training Program,” which provides monthly financial support to trainee graduates, amounting to To 8,000 dirhams for those holding a bachelor’s degree or above, and the “Experience Programme,” which provides training opportunities with a monthly vocational training allowance for new Emirati graduates in private and semi-private companies.

In detail, the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES) reported that male and female citizens working in private sector establishments in its various sectors have demonstrated their competence and capabilities in their various job positions, pledging to continue striving towards developing the capabilities of the private sector, enabling it to keep pace with changes in global business models, and achieving a qualitative shift in attracting cadres. Emiratis to work in skilled jobs, through various programs and initiatives.

Nafs stressed that the financial support packages for the salaries and rewards of citizens working and trainees in private sector establishments in the country primarily target the growth and development of citizen cadres, especially since training, employing and raising citizen competitiveness is considered one of the foundations of citizen empowerment, pointing out that there are five types of supported training programs. From “NAFES”, which provides financial support to enrolled national cadres, whether working in private sector establishments or trainees.

The center stated that the first of these programs is the “On-the-Job Training Programs,” which aims to support the salaries of Emirati citizens who wish to engage in on-the-job training programs in the private sector through “Nafis.” Citizens who join a new training job while working in the private sector, and are subject to a “Trainee” permit designated for graduates, can benefit from a monthly salary linked to the educational level. It explained that the programs provide monthly financial support to graduate trainees of up to AED 8,000 for bachelor’s degree holders and above, AED 6,500 for diploma and higher diploma holders, and AED 4,000 for high school graduates.

According to the Council, the second supported training program is the “Health Sector Cadres Development Program,” which aims to attract 10,000 citizens to work in various medical specialties by 2026, by providing 100% paid scholarships and monthly rewards for citizens who join it with a high school diploma as a minimum. He pointed out that the program provides – in addition to financial support – job opportunities after graduation and fulfilling the required conditions, as part of efforts to create job opportunities for national competencies in the priority sectors identified by the state, most notably health care.

The third training program is the “Teachers Program,” which aims to develop Emirati cadres in the education sector, through training and specialized programs required in the labor market for job seekers, and accredited professional licensing programs to qualify them to work in the private education sector. The program seeks to appoint 1,000 citizens annually to work in the private educational sector, starting this year, to reach 4,000 citizens by 2027, by qualifying and training the cadres joining the program with the knowledge and skills necessary for administrative, school and educational professions, with “Nafes” bearing the cost of training at a rate of 100%. %.

The program targets those holding a bachelor’s degree for teacher and school professions, and programs for those holding high school diplomas for administrative and assistant professions.

Nafis pointed out that the fourth training program is the “Kafa’at Program,” which aims to provide specialized training programs required in the labor market for Emirati cadres “free of charge” based on the training needs of the employer, as training programs are designed in coordination with accredited training bodies, in addition to providing training programs under which those enrolled in these programs obtain professional certificates upon completion of their requirements. These are a group of professional certificates that were offered on the Nafis platform to qualify workers in the private sector, noting that the targeted sectors within the framework of the “Kafa’at” program include “technology, healthcare, tourism, the banking and financial sector, trade and retail.”

The Council explained that the fifth program is the “Experience Program,” which provides training opportunities with financial benefits for new Emirati graduates in private and semi-private companies across many business sectors, stressing that Emirati citizens seeking work have the right to apply to join the program, as long as they hold a bachelor’s degree. At a minimum, they graduated at least two years before applying, in addition to meeting the basic requirements for the chosen vocational training. Once the candidate is appointed for vocational training through the “Nafis” program, and after completing additional verification processes, the candidate will be able to apply for a monthly vocational training allowance.

Corporate advantages

The Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES) confirmed that there are a number of procedures and conditions that allow private sector companies that employ Emirati citizens to benefit from the financial advantages and benefits provided by NAFS, adding that the list of benefits is available to all companies on the Council’s website. He pointed out that reviewing the procedures and conditions for benefiting from companies’ financial advantages and benefits is done by entering the “Nafes” platform, then going to the “Partner Benefits” page, and entering the company’s payment details, so that the “Nafes” team verifies the accuracy of the information, provided that it is activated. Company-specific benefits automatically.

