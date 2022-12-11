If you’re a gamer with a need for speed and a healthy respect for competition, you have your pick of racing games, many of which feature stunning visuals and cutting-edge gameplay. These games are based on imaginative realms from the past and future, with creative concepts set in different landscapes.

Whether you’re into F1 races, MotoGP, Nascar or supercars like Bugattis and Ferraris, you’ll find a racing game that scratches that itch. Rev up your engine and test your racing skills and reflexes by playing racing games as either single-player or multiplayer online.

When you take a break from your racing game, you can catch up on the latest racing events and maybe even win some money. The best betting sites allow you to place bets on F1, Motorsport, Nascar and other racing events. You can wager on exciting options like which driver will win a particular championship and which car constructor will also win.

The beauty of the racing world is its diversity, from racing competitions and betting events to games you can play with your friends. Even though there are hundreds of racing games, some will get your adrenaline pumping.

Retrowave

Taking its cues from the ’80s, Retrowave is one of the best modernistic racing games with a bright throwback flavour. There are retro palm trees and neon lights you’d expect from the 1980s, as well as other strange, flashy, and cyberpunk-inspired environments. All this happens as you race ten distinct ’80s supercars through five different worlds that are unique but just as beautiful.

There are four different play styles to choose from with a cool, futuristic throwback vibe that is engaging and fun. Players can choose from 45 pieces of synth-wave music, and after every race, you can get a performance improvement package for your car, a whole new paint job and a set of rims.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

In this excellent racing game, you can race around a beautiful open world in a real GT3 championship. While racing against real drivers, teams, and cars in virtual reality, players will be treated to cutting-edge visuals, features, and realism. Players can race in either single-player or team modes, and they can choose from a wide variety of cars, from Lamborghinis to McLarens.

There are 14 racing tracks to choose from, so you will never be bored as you keep your reflexes sharp and your timing on point. Some of them are Hungaroring, Barcelona, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Monza.

There are also roadmaps with Early Access to released cars, such as the Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 and released tracks, like Nurburgring GP. Some of the features you will find in the different releases are Hotlap, Quick Race, and Special Events (AI).

Track ability, consistency, and car mastery are the metrics used for the ratings.

Dakar Desert Rally

Dakar Desert Rally is one of the most talked-about new racing games that takes players on an exhilarating off-road racing journey. It’s one of the few games that capture the spirit of the real-life Dakar Rally. With beautiful cinematography, magnificent landscapes, and a day-and-night cycle with all four seasons, this masterpiece is not to miss!

There’s a vast selection of cars, trucks, and motorcycles that are any driver’s dream. The game’s special challenges allow players to test their abilities in various environments, from snowstorms and sand to thick muck. Players of multiplayer games can go on adventures with their friends or work on missions together.

Nascar 21: Ignition

NASCAR 21: Ignition elevates the NASCAR Cup Series to a new level of realism and atmosphere with its gorgeous visuals and gripping action. The game features all the actual drivers and teams, and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Not only that, but the game also comes with broadcast-quality lead-up and post-race coverage, making you feel like you’re playing the real thing.

All of the revised track packages that reflect the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series calendar have been implemented, and the car’s handling is a dead-on simulation of the actual vehicles. With a full range of driver assistance, even novice racers will feel at home when the green flag drops.

MotoGP ’22

Motorbike racing lovers will be completely immersed in the exciting world of Motosport in MotoGP ’22, a thrilling and realistic motorbike racing game. The game puts players right on the tracks and gives them various tests to determine who the true racing greats are.

Players can alter not just the specs but also their appearances, outfits, and bikes. They can play solo or with others, forming squads or joining established ones. Beginners of MotoGP 22 can find helpful tips that will help them learn the basics of the game faster to challenge the kings of Motorsport racing.