The Dubai Health Authority has identified 5 tips that a hemophilia patient known as “hemophilia” must adhere to in order to protect his life from the risks of the disease, which is one of the genetic diseases that affect a group of people.

According to the authority, the five tips are “the need to exercise and maintain a healthy weight to protect and strengthen the patient’s joints while avoiding violent sports, and avoiding taking medications that may exacerbate bleeding or prevent blood clots, as well as the patient to take care of his teeth and gums and conduct regular examinations at the dentist.”

The authority added, “The hemophiliac patient should also receive the recommended vaccinations, especially hepatitis A and B vaccination, with the need to protect children by using an alert bracelet for the disease and using accident prevention tools such as knee protectors, elbows and seat belts, and ensuring that the house is free of pieces Unsafe furniture.”

Hemophilia is a rare genetic disease that leads to blood thinning, as it results from a deficiency of one of the clotting factors, so that the blood of the affected person does not clot naturally and is prone to bleeding.

The sites of bleeding for the hemophilia patient are concentrated in the “muscles, nose, teeth, joints, brain, and genitals.”



