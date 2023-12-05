Home page World

While the traffic light between the debt brake and the budget crisis is vying for every cent, we have collected tips on how you can save money at home.

Although the traffic light government, according to a study is “better than its reputation” and has kept almost two thirds of its election promises, the house blessing in Berlin is going wrong. The reason for this is a Federal Constitutional Court ruling. The reallocation of Corona loans into a fund for climate protection and the modernization of the economy was unconstitutional. The traffic light therefore has to turn its budget planning for 2024 upside down. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) even canceled the planned trip to the World Climate Conference in Dubai.

Traffic lights under pressure to unify

If the 2024 federal budget is to be passed this year, the SPD, FDP and Greens must soon agree on the next course. The negotiations are taking place primarily in a three-way round with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). Possible savings in social spending, which the FDP in particular is demanding, are controversial.

Sell ​​German islands? Budget freeze causes ridicule from abroad

Other EU countries are not letting Germany’s financial bottleneck go unnoticed. This is what the French newspaper writes Le Monde about the “severe slap in the face” for Chancellor Scholz, who can no longer resort to “the trick with the special funds”. In the Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias an analyst speaks of intentional “botching” and the former Greek energy minister Panagiotis Lafazanis is said to have told the Picture-Newspaper advice – as Federal Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) once did during the Greek debt crisis. In addition to the introduction of an “emergency tax,” there was also talk of selling German islands.

Since we can currently hardly use the German federal government as a role model for saving, we have researched and put together a few tricks that will save your wallet.

1. “Don’t take out micro-loans” – save with the TikTok finance professor

More and more young people are using micropayment providers like Klarna to pay online. BuzzFeed News Germany asked TikToker “Professor Finance” what he thought. He answers: “I really see red when it comes to microloans. There’s just such a level of consumption – even on social media. They all want the latest cell phone and the latest clothes. The small consumer loans are fatal. If you’re not careful, you’ll mess up your Schufa account forever.” You can find more savings tips from the TikTok finance professor here.

2. Think outside the box – savings tips from Swabia

People from Swabia have apparently gotten the hang of saving. This idea may be unconventional, but what wouldn’t you do for a free breakfast?

3. “Money is not the solution to money problems” – This woman saves 800 euros per month

BuzzFeed News Germany spoke to someone who knows how it works: This woman manages to save up to 800 euros per month. On her TikTok channel, the “frugalist” explains how she achieves this. Among other things, with practical tips such as “Learn to cook”. Other advice is aimed at changing mindsets to change bad habits and get a better sense of money.

4. Save like politicians

Shortening shower times, using washcloths instead of showering, heating only one room, some politicians are real bargain hunters – or once were. This is what Economics Minister Robert Habeck said loudly Frankfurt General in spring 2022: “If you heat your apartment and close the curtains in the evening, you save up to five percent of energy. And if you lower the room temperature by one degree, it’s around six percent. It might not be as comfortable, but you won’t be cold yet.”

5. Pull the charging cable out of the socket

Last year we had to dig deep into our wallets, mainly due to energy prices. According to experts, it won’t be so expensive this year, because in October energy prices fell by 11.1 percent compared to the same month last year and inflation continues to decline. If you still want to save money, you can start with the “small animals”, which, as we all know, make a mess. This also includes not standing in front of the refrigerator forever (and letting cold air escape) and unplugging the charging cable when you are not charging a device. We have collected more energy saving hacks here.

