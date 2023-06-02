Book tourist products during the hot sale It is simple and accessible, so today as this great event of discounts and exclusive online promotions begins, Take offthe leading travel company in Latin America, and Best Day, the leading tourism company in Mexico, share a list with recommendations to buy trips successfully during this season. hot sale:

Book with recognized travel companies. There are companies in the market that have all the experience, technology and the standards higher in safety.

Make sure it is a secure site. Check that the site you are consulting has the necessary security conditions; For example, having the https:// link in your link and a closed padlock icon just to the left of the web domain, this guarantees that the site keeps your data protected.

Also that it has some security certification such as the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), which guarantees the protection of sensitive information on payment cards.

Get to know the official sales and customer service channels of the company. Make sure that the social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and WhatsApp) have the blue verification tick, which indicates that it is an official channel of the Company.

Connect to a secure network. It is always preferable to use an encrypted internet network when making the reservation, to avoid theft of your information.

For communications via email, check that the domain is reliable. In case of receiving promotions by email, check that the domain does not have spelling errors. Likewise, you should not request to connect outside the site to carry out any activity or transaction.

“At Grupo Despegar we have all the experience, technology and the highest security standards for the purchase of travel products and services during this Hot Sale,” declared Josefina Schaer, Despegar’s Regional Manager of Institutional Relations.

About take off

Take off is the leading travel company in Latin America. For 23 years it has been revolutionizing the tourism industry through technology, and, with its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, today it forms a consolidated company that integrates Best Day, HotelDO, BDExperience, Viajes Falabella, Koin, ViajaNet and Stays. net, becoming one of the most relevant companies in the region and capable of offering a personalized experience to more than 29 million customers.

Despegar operates in 20 countries, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling to when they are sharing memories.

With the purpose of creating experiences so that travel enriches people’s lives and transforms the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience.