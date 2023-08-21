Walking enthusiasts find plenty of shopping centers, “malls”, a haven during the summer to practice their favorite sport, burn extra calories, maintain a healthy weight and improve physical fitness.

The physiotherapist, Azal Raed Abu Lahoum, believes that walking in malls achieves important health benefits for humans, and maintains physical activity despite the hot weather and difficult weather outside.

However, some important tips must be followed in order for walking to be a sport that achieves the health benefits we hope for, as the specialist says:

Put on comfortable shoes and start at an easy pace to warm up for three to five minutes.

Increase the speed until breathing becomes more difficult than usual.

Maintain this pattern of walking for at least 10 minutes each time without interruption.

You can increase the intensity by walking up the stairs or walking at a faster pace for 30 seconds to a minute.

It is preferable to reduce the pace of walking at the end of the round rather than to stop suddenly.

Positive conditions for walking in malls

During the summer, shopping centers provide positive conditions for people to walk away from the high heat outside, through the following elements:

The presence of a suitable internal environment suitable for movement, thanks to the availability of the air conditioning system.

A flat floor reduces the risk of tripping and falling, especially for the elderly.

Friends and family members can walk inside the mall.

Non-compliance with a specific dress code and granting individuals the freedom to choose the comfortable and appropriate dress for them.

They provide suitable sanitary services such as bathrooms and seats or places for sitting and resting.

Safe conditions inside malls throughout the day and even at night.

Rapid medical response in the event of an emergency or for people who suffer from chronic health problems.

Great health benefits

Walking achieves important health benefits for humans, as it contributes to: