Getting a green card is a time-consuming process. and involves completing a series of procedures and payments. But, once you obtain it, if you want to keep the benefit, which includes living and working permanently in the United States, You must consider the obligations you are acquiring, and among them is maintaining your residence according to the laws.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has a guide through which Welcomes new residents of the country by providing them with various references and advice to enjoy their new immigration status. However, in said document, it also presents some important guidelines to take into account.

Among the topics that you will find in the Uscis guide, it indicates which are the Five most important points to keep your green card:

You will not be able to leave the United States for an extended period of time. Unless you can show that the circumstances of your trip are for a temporary purpose, such as to pursue a degree, care for a family member, or take a temporary employment position, you will not be able to remain outside the United States for a year or more.

If for any reason you do not comply with the above rule and his return takes longer than planned, Your permanent residence privileges may no longer be valid and must provide explanations to Uscis.

As a permanent resident you must file your federal returns and, if applicable, your state and local income tax returns.

You must register for the selective service. This only applies if you are male and between 18 and 26 years of age, the intent is to let the United States government know that you are available to serve in the military.

In the event that during your time as a permanent resident you change your address, only You will have ten days after the move to inform Uscis about your new address.

Leaving the United States can lead to losing your green card

Once you obtain your green card, it is important that you inform yourself well about the conditions, benefits and obligations that this status offers you, otherwise, you could lose it and, One of the most common mistakes is leaving the United States.

The first thing many people do as soon as they obtain their residency status is return to their home country to visit their family. Indeed, the green card grants them that benefit, but it is important to know what the conditions that govern in this regard are based on the United States immigration law.

And it is that, One of the reasons why you could lose your green card is leaving the United States for a long period of time.which the authorities would interpret as the abandonment of your permanent resident status. If your stay abroad will be long, then you will have to contact Uscis to process a special permit and explain the reasons why you will be leaving the United States for that period.