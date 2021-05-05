Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Maintaining normal blood pressure levels is an important and necessary thing that must be monitored constantly, especially since blood pressure imbalance may result in many health problems.

Therefore, care should be taken constantly to eat a balanced diet, reduce salt intake as much as possible, take exercise, and quit smoking.

A patient with blood pressure can fast normally, because fasting does not negatively affect blood pressure, provided that the fasting person continues to take the treatment and medications recommended by the doctor, according to what was confirmed by Dr. Muhammad Salem, consultant cardiologist.

It is preferable to consult the attending physician before starting the fast, while avoiding foods that contain large amounts of salt and fatty foods.

Salem advised high blood pressure patients to focus on low-fat milk products, eat vegetables and fruits, use whole grains, eat legumes at least twice a week, reduce salt consumption, quit smoking, and get rid of obesity.

He explained that with regard to cardiovascular disease, it is wrong for the patient to start fasting without consulting the doctor, because this may worsen his condition and endanger it. Unstable.

Pointing out that fasting for heart patients is very useful if the condition is stable, especially since abstaining from eating for more than 14 hours a day reduces the effort that the heart makes in pumping blood to the stomach, and the percentage of fat in the blood decreases and the heart’s work improves.

In general, patients with coronary arteries, valves and high blood pressure who do not suffer from any complications can fast after consulting a specialist.

The cardiology consultant advises that their meals for breakfast should be moderate and distributed into more than two separate meals so that the stomach does not fill up and stress the heart, or blood pressure rises, while avoiding completely salty foods rich in saturated fat and cholesterol.