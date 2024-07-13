It is now known that a healthy diet protects against a number of chronic diseases that pose a threat to life, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

From early childhood, we receive a wealth of knowledge and information about how to eat to be healthy and reduce the risk of disease. Most people know a lot about healthy eating.

But this knowledge does not always lead to healthy eating.

The Australian website “The Conversation”, which specializes in environmental, climate and public health issues, enlisted the help of Associate Professor Nina Van Dijk, Co-Director of the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, to answer the question: How can we make healthy food choices easier?

Professor Van Dyke suggests five tips to achieve this:

1- Cook a large quantity

If you’re busy most days of the week and don’t have time to prepare fresh food, plan to cook a large batch on the days you have time. Then store the leftovers in the refrigerator for quick preparation.

2- Healthy snacks

Some people have a busy schedule during the day most of the time. So, they eat whatever food is available to them. If this is you, have healthy snacks that are readily available and accessible. For example, a plate of fruit, whole grains, or unsalted nuts.

3- Discuss your food choices with your family.

This will allow you to come up with some healthy foods that everyone will love. For younger children, try to start by offering only a small amount of the healthy food you want to introduce into their diet, and place the new foods alongside the foods they already love and are used to. Over time, they will get used to eating healthy foods.

4- Choose restaurants that serve healthy fast food.

More and more people are relying on food delivery services from restaurants via apps, especially with the increase in remote work due to the Corona pandemic. If you fall into this category, try to prepare a list in advance of your favorite restaurants and meals that are also healthy. You can choose meals such as lean meat, chicken, or fish that are grilled or boiled (instead of fried), and look for meals that contain a lot of vegetables or salad.

5- Fruits and vegetables

Remember, fruits and vegetables taste better than processed foods. They are also often cheaper when they are in season. Frozen or canned vegetables are a healthy and quick alternative.