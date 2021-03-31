Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority confirmed that organic farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have grown five times since the launch of the transformation program to organic farming.

She stressed the need to adhere to the agricultural cycle to eliminate residues, insects and pests, stressing that it is a high-return investment that grows globally by more than 15 percent. It also affirmed its endeavor to provide technical and technical support to farmers to contribute to the shift to organic farming. The number of organic farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the transformation program for organic agriculture, has reached 75 organic farms specialized in the field of vegetables, palm trees and fruits, and it is expected that they will reach 100 farms. In 2017, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture Authority launched the transformation program to organic agriculture locally, by rehabilitating 100 farms over a period of 4 years, and starting from 2018, the first 25 farms specialized in the field of vegetables, palm trees and fruit trees were rehabilitated.

The authority indicated during a workshop that dealt with organic farming “remotely” to the spread of organic farms with a total of 75 farms at the level of the emirate, and the number of palm trees reached 52 thousand and 500 palm trees within the approved and licensed farms with an area of ​​2,265 dunums, which constitutes 226 hectares, and the area of ​​vegetable farms is 650 dunums, producing 32 tons. Of vegetables, the area of ​​fruit fields is 72 dunums distributed over 7 varieties of the main fruits, and it also includes 877 greenhouses, the beginning was with 14 farms and within 3 years, the farms were multiplied five times after the program, which are very promising figures after the launch of the program after 3 years From all.

Organic agriculture works to achieve a number of goals, including: “The optimal and safe use of the natural resources available on the farm, the production of high-quality organic agricultural products in safe and reliable ways, the increase in soil fertility by relying on natural resources, the preservation of biological diversity, the control of pests and diseases by natural methods and without Damaging the environment, reducing pollution of groundwater sources, reducing global warming by raising the organic carbon content in the soil.

The nutritional value of organic products is that organic products contain greater quantities of vitamin and nutrients, and that they are free from residues, pesticides and harmful heavy metals, and organic products are also characterized by an increase in the age of the fruit after harvesting, as well as distinct flavor and taste, and they are safe and easy to trace from their source Until it reaches the consumer, organic farming promotes 3 principles that are “health, environment, justice”

He said: Organic agriculture differs from the rest of traditional agriculture, in terms of legislation, as it refers to a set of legislations and laws, allowing the production, marketing and export of organic products, which is what the traditional product does not require. And she stressed the need to work with agricultural cycle systems, and the aim of it is to eliminate existing insects and pests, and the elements of the cycle are applied to 4 agricultural groups, “leguminous, root, vegetable, and leafy” crops, which allows the soil to build its fertility and compensate for the nutrients lost. Whether in the open field or greenhouses.

The lecturer at the authority, Dr. Ahmed Al-Atoum indicated that the products bearing the state’s logo are approved, pointing out that there are organic imported products from Europe and Australia, and when buying organic agricultural inputs, the farmer must ask the company for an organic product certificate to be sure that it is certified among the organic inputs. .

He pointed out that samples are taken from the farms and examined to ensure that they are free of residues, as well as from the markets to check them and ensure their safety, and any product can be traced according to the code of the farm, and in the event of a violation or its incompatibility with the specifications, it is referred to the producing farm, and it is recommended to spray pesticides. “Organic” in the early morning to avoid high temperatures. He also recommended that the production of figs in greenhouses gives better productivity in organic farms.