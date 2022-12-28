The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the fine imposed on domestic labor recruitment offices that do not comply with package prices is five thousand dirhams for each case, in the event of non-compliance with the prices of service packages approved by the Ministry or contracts outside electronic systems, as stipulated in the Council’s decision. Ministers No. 106 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding domestic service workers. The law and its executive regulations clarified a set of violations and administrative penalties that would increase the compliance of domestic labor recruitment agencies with the law, in a way that guarantees the rights of employers and families who deal with the agencies. The decree-law and its executive regulations stated that the fine for non-compliance with the contract forms approved by the Ministry is five thousand dirhams for each case, and the fine for presenting the resume of a violating assistant worker or for him with a complaint of interruption from work is five thousand dirhams for each case, and five thousand are specified. Thousands of dirhams fine for each case in the event of contracting with a domestic worker who does not fulfill the medical examination or the conditions for issuing residence. While the law and its implementing regulations set a fine of two thousand dirhams in the event of non-compliance with displaying the prices of service packages approved by the Ministry in a clear place for customers, as well as in the event of non-compliance with refunding all or part of the recruitment amount to the employer, within the specified period, which is two weeks from the date of the worker’s return. The assistant to the domestic labor recruitment office, or from the date of reporting his absence from work. The law and its implementing regulations stated that in the event that the domestic worker is not available to the employer during the period agreed upon when recruiting him to work from outside the country, the recruitment office will be fined 100 dirhams for each day of delay, with a maximum of 1000 dirhams.