Mexico and Australia will meet in a friendly match this Saturday, September 9, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. These squads have only met four times at a higher level: two friendlies and two official games.
El Tri has not achieved good results against the Australians. Here are some interesting facts about the Socceroos, El Tri’s next opponent:
The Australian soccer team is known by the nickname Socceroos, but where does this peculiar pseudonym come from? This name arises from the sum of two terms: soccer and kangaroos (kangaroos, the most iconic animal of that country).
Australia has qualified for six World Cups (1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022). His best performance was in Qatar, a world championship in which he finished eleventh. In Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, she recorded her worst performance, coming in at 30th place.
Tim Cahill, former Everton, New York City and Melbourne City player, is the all-time top scorer for this team. Cahill managed to score 50 goals with the Socceroos.
In January 2006, Australia went from competing in the Oceania Confederation (OFC) to play the World Cup qualifier in the Asian Confederation (AFC). The Socceroos requested this change to be able to measure themselves against more powerful teams and to be able to continue raising their level of play.
Mexico and Australia have met only a couple of times in official duels, both in the Confederations Cup. In the 1997 edition, the Socceroos prevailed by a score of 3-1. In the 2001 edition, the Australians won again, then 2-0.
