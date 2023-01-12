In the absence of the official announcement, it can be anticipated that, Carlos Vargas It will reinforce Deportivo Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The youthful defender will arrive to give options to Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez and generate internal competition behind. Despite his short career, this will be his fifth team in the First Division and for this reason we present five things you may not have known about Carlos Vargas.
Carlos Vargas He was born on February 14, 1999 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, which means that he is currently 23 years old.
The main position of Carlos Vargas He is the right back, but he can also play as a central defender.
will compete with Ignacio Rivero on the right wing and in the center he would compete mainly with Ramiro Funes Mori.
Carlos Vargas He made his debut in the top circuit with Club Tijuana, he was there from the Under-20 until his debut in 2016 with 16 games played and he left in the summer of 2017 for Club América, where he played for two and a half years, a total of 72 games.
By the beginning of 2020 it reached Monarchs Morelia and where he only spent a semester before his departure to Mazatlán FC, where he has been for two and a half years since then, where he has played 62 games.
Since his training as a youth footballer, Carlos Vargas, he was only considered by the Mexican U-20 team playing three games. As in the Sub-21 where he only played seven games.
According to the portal transfer markt, Carlos Vargas has a current market value of €1.5 million. Its highest value has been at the end of 2021 where it reached its maximum of €1.8 million.
