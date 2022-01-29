Katty Martínez continues to break nets with América and on matchday 4 she added her second and third goals with the cream-blue shirt. However, she has a great track record that backs her up and positions her as one of the best strikers in the league. Here in 90min we present five facts that you may not have known about her.
The royal scorer has been part of each and every one of the four championships that Tigres Femenil has added to the moment, since she was part of the team from its foundations and over time she became a figure and a reference. Being also crucial for the success of the team.
Katty Martínez has a natural relationship with the goal, but more than anything, the ability to score against Rayadas de Monterrey, since she is, to date, the top scorer for Tigres as an institution against Monterrey. If a player has scored more goals against the rival team.
At the time that Liga MX Femenil became a reality in 2017, Katty was already participating in National Team processes and with her soccer, she was looking to obtain a university scholarship in the United States, but with the arrival of professional women’s soccer in Mexico , Katty decided to stay in Mexico and in her own words, become a pioneer of the league.
Katty was part of the Mexican team that was proclaimed champion of the Under-20 World Cup in 2018 under the tutelage of Christopher Cuéllar after eliminating Canada and the United States in the semifinal and in the final. Katty Martínez converted her penalty against the United States and helped make Mexico the champion.
The years that Katty Martínez spent with the felines earned her a scoring title and recognition as the team’s all-time top scorer with 95 goals. In addition to everything, currently, the 98 goals that Katty adds in the Liga MX Femenil make her the second highest scorer in history in the entire league, only behind Desirée Monsiváis.
