Next Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., the Mexican team of Soccer will face the Uzbekistan team, in what will be the second game of those led by Jaime Lozano on their tour of the United States.
Below we will tell you 5 things you didn’t know about the Uzbekistan team:
Currently, and since 1992, the Uzbekistan team is made up of players of Uzbek nationality. However, from 1924 to 1991, this country was part of the Soviet Union. It achieved independence as a result of the overthrow of the socialist bloc.
Since June 17, 1992, when they played their first football match as an official team, drawing 2-2 against the Tajikistan team, the Uzbekistan National Team has been part of the Asian Football Confederation.
Only two years had passed since their first match, when the Uzbekistan team obtained its first great achievement in the world of football, after beating China 4-2 in the final of the Asian Olympic Games, winning the medal of gold.
The Uzbekistan National Team has never managed to qualify for the most important competition in the world, as far as football is concerned. However, in the qualifying rounds for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, they managed to reach the final play-off, where, unfortunately for them, they tied 1-1 with Berrain and the away goal rule left them eliminated.
Despite being a relatively young national team, when it comes to the Asian Cup, it has a great history, since since its first participation in 1996 (in which they remained in the group stage), the Uzbekistan team has has always qualified for the final rounds, achieving, in 2011, its best participation. They beat Jordan 2-1 in the quarterfinals of that competition and took fourth place in the Asian Cup.
You now know a little more about the Uzbekistan team: Mexico’s rival next Tuesday, September 12, in a match that will be played on American soil.
