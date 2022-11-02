5 things you didn’t know about Veljko Paunovic, the new coach of Chivas

For weeks various names such as Albert Celades, Luis Milla, José Bordalás or even Hugo Sánchez sounded, but Fernando Hierro, sports director of Chivas de Guadalajara, ended up opting for Veljko Paunovic, a Serbian nationalized Spanish strategist with few reflectors and of whom little is known. knows in Mexican soccer.
Hierro assured that the 45-year-old coach was always his first choice to occupy the bench of the Sacred Flock. The decision has raised little expectations and has generated a lot of criticism towards the new rojiblanco project. Paunovic arrives at Chivas with a lot of pressure from the first day and with an overwhelming challenge ahead.
These are five things you didn’t know about the new Chivas de Guadalajara strategist:
Paunovic had a long career as a professional player. He started with Partizan in Belgrade and had a first stage in Spain that lasted 10 years. During this journey he played with teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Mallorca, Real Oviedo and Tenerife. In 2005 he signed with Hannover 96 and after a year he returned to Spain to play for Getafe. He retired at the Philadelphia Union in 2011.
Fernando Hierro described Paunovic as a coach who knows how to work with youngsters. The Serbian coach managed his national team in the under 20 category between 2012 and 2015. He lifted the World Cup title in New Zealand 2015 with this squad.
In his career as manager, Paunovic has managed in three different countries: Serbia, the United States (Chicago Fire) and England (Reading). With Chivas de Guadalajara he will experience his fourth experience in a different country.
Although he did not reveal the name of the members of his coaching staff, Paunovic indicated that someone who knows Liga MX very well and who has been a champion as an assistant will be on his team. “He has been working here for four years,” the Serbian strategist mentioned.
In his presentation as coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Paunovic mentioned that during his time in MLS he used to study Liga MX. “I don’t presume to know all of Mexican soccer, but I also tell you that I learn very quickly, I work daily to have as much knowledge as possible as soon as possible,” he said.
