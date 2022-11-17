Thiago Almada was announced by Argentina for the World Cup in Qatar and will replace Joaquín Correa on Lionel Scaloni’s list.
We review five things you didn’t know about the 21-year-old player, who is the big surprise of the squad.
Thiago Almada was born in Fuerte Apache and played for the same club as Carlos Tevez. The Apache have a great relationship with him and have promoted his presence in Qatar.
He had the pleasure of sparring in Russia 2018 and fulfilled his dream of sharing moments with Messi according to his statements at the time. Today he is a teammate and on the World Cup list.
He comes from a great season in the MLS and showed that the league is too small for him. He was chosen as the best signing and was a figure for Atlanta United.
He had to play against Honduras and it was enough to amaze Scaloni with only 37 minutes. That great level ended up putting him on the list.
In 2019 he was followed by Manchester City and there were rumors that he could be managed by Guardiola. Will he make the leap post Qatar?
related links
More news from ArgentinaMore news from the World Cup
#didnt #Thiago #Almada #callup #Argentine #team #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply