Atlético de San Luis and America They will meet in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. During the last semester, the Potosinos were close to eliminating the Águilas in the quarterfinals. The series between these two squads seems more even than the position in the table might suggest.
In this sense it is important to remember some of the history that unites these two squads.
Grupo Televisa, owner of América and Necaxa, bought the San Luis club in December 2001, when it was in the Promotion League. The company completed the sale of the Potosí team in May 2012. Televisa’s timeshare was harshly criticized by both fans and the media.
Aside from possible match-fixing, one of the most criticized aspects of timeshare was that Televisa weakened the best of its three teams to strengthen the weakest. In this way, the Águilas snatched players like Alfredo Moreno from the Potosinos.
For several years, América used San Luis as a place to train several of its youth players and players discarded for the first team. In this way, players like Israel ‘Jagger’ Martínez or Ángel Reyna had minutes in the first division to show their quality and at some point returned to the Nest.
Guillermo Ochoa defended the colors of San Luis in a match at the time when Televisa owned Necaxa, América and the Potosinos. This occurred on matchday 19 of the Apertura 2004 tournament of the Promotion League. Ochoa, 19 years old, only played one duel with this squad.
One of the most interesting aspects of the series between América and San Luis will be the confrontation of the technicians. André Jardine will face Gustavo Leal, who was his technical assistant until six months ago. The two Brazilian technicians have done interesting jobs. Who will win the semi-final?
