The dispute of Joan Gamper Trophythe presentation of the Barça squad for the 2022/23 season, the possible debut of the new additions at home and the duel against Club Universidad Nacional de México, better known as Pumas UNAM.
The 57th edition will be held this Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m. (local time) at the Spotify Camp Nou. For that reason, in the following list we present five things you may not have known about the team from Mexico City.
The Mexican team is part of the Mexican First Division championship, better known as Liga MX, the institution represents the National Autonomous University of Mexico (the highest house of study in the country) which is its owner and was founded on December 2 August 1954 so it has 68 years of existence.
However, it is managed and financed by the so-called University Club Board of Trustees, a civil association made up of prominent university students and businessmen, where the Rector of UNAM serves as Honorary President and decides the election of the Board President through the Assembly of Members of the same National University Club.
The team plays its home games at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, which has almost 60,000 spectators and its traditional colors are blue and gold.
In Mexico, the traditional media over the last decades promoted the idea of strengthening four teams in the media given their popularity and sporting successes, since then there have been four teams that are designated as the “big four”, these being America, Chivas , Pumas and Cruz Azul, three of these located precisely in the country’s capital, CDMX.
Despite the fact that it is considered a big team in Mexico, the auriazul team has not been able to add a trophy to its showcases for more than 10 years, however, in recent years it has come close to breaking that drought, so the project headed by its current technical director, Andres LilliniIt seems that it will bear fruit soon.
This is because in recent times they have had very good players and although many have left, they currently have players from the category of Dani Alves, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno, Gustavo del Preteamong others.
Throughout its history, the team has won seven league championships, which places it fifth in the history of Mexico. It has also obtained three takeover bids for Concacaf champions, being the fifth Mexican team that has achieved it the most times. In addition, he accumulates in his achievements a Mexico Cup title, two Champion of Champions, an Inter-American Cup and a runner-up in the South American Cup.
The best soccer player in the history of Mexico and one of the greatest idols of Real Madrid, Hugo Sanchezwas a youth squad for the university team, the Pentapichichi was a scorer in La Liga with Atlético de Madrid and later with the merengues.
In 2004, when the university students were the most dominant club in Mexican soccer thanks to their bi-championship with Hugo Sanchez as coach, they were invited to Spain to play the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy against Real Madrid.
It was on August 31, 2004, when the Pumas beat the Madrid of the legendary Galácticos, who had figures like Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Raul and Iker Casillas. With a solitary goal Israel Castro he gave them the trophy.
