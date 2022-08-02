[ÚLTIMA HORA] Pumas and Montpellier will be the rivals of the @FCBarcelona_es Y @FCBFemni at the Joan Gamper Trophy 🏆 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 5, 2022

However, it is managed and financed by the so-called University Club Board of Trustees, a civil association made up of prominent university students and businessmen, where the Rector of UNAM serves as Honorary President and decides the election of the Board President through the Assembly of Members of the same National University Club.

The team plays its home games at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, which has almost 60,000 spectators and its traditional colors are blue and gold.

This is because in recent times they have had very good players and although many have left, they currently have players from the category of Dani Alves, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno, Gustavo del Preteamong others.

Throughout its history, the team has won seven league championships, which places it fifth in the history of Mexico. It has also obtained three takeover bids for Concacaf champions, being the fifth Mexican team that has achieved it the most times. In addition, he accumulates in his achievements a Mexico Cup title, two Champion of Champions, an Inter-American Cup and a runner-up in the South American Cup.

It was on August 31, 2004, when the Pumas beat the Madrid of the legendary Galácticos, who had figures like Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Raul and Iker Casillas. With a solitary goal Israel Castro he gave them the trophy.