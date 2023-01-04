In recent days, the news of the possible departure of the Cruz Azul player has gained strength Uriel Antunawho would be leaving for the Old Continent to try his luck in the Greek league.
The set of Panathinaikos has made a first offer to hire the Mexican ‘sprinter’, although it was rejected. In 90min we were able to find out that in the next few hours there will be a greater commitment to him, and it is expected that the Machine will give the go-ahead for him to leave.
For now, here we present you The 5 things you didn’t know about Panathinaikos, a possible new destination for Uriel Antuna.
5. Its market value
According to the portal transfer marktthe value of the Panathinaikos squad is around the 40.50 million eurosbeing the fourth most valuable club in the Greek Super League.
Above the team led by coach Ivan Jovanovik are PAOK Thessaloniki (48.88 m), AEK Athens (52.30 m) and Olympiakos (115.20 m).
4. The striker with the most expensive card
With a squad made up of 30 footballers, the most expensive player at Panathinaikos in Greece is the Slovak striker Andraz Sporar.
The 28-year-old soccer player has a market value of 5 million euros, while Uriel Antuna’s letter with Cruz Azul has a cost of 4 million dollars.
In the event of the signing, the Mexican player would become the most expensive in the club, since his letter could go up to 7 million euros.
3. Their position in the league
So far this season in the Greek Super League, Panathinaikos is in first place in the competition with 42 points.
Likewise, until now they are undefeated, adding 13 wins, 3 draws and no setbacks. Its closest competitor is AEK, with 35 units.
2. His goalscorer
Up to now, Panathinaikos’ greatest network breaker is the attacker Aitor Cantalapiedrawho in this season adds 8 annotations.
The 26-year-old Spanish striker is in third place for the scoring championship, and is one of the key pieces of the team.
1. All their league titles
Panathinaikos was founded on August 3, 1908, and is one of the oldest in Greek football. in total amount 20 league titles, being the most recent that of 2010; Likewise, in his palmares he has 19 Cup championshipsthe most current was the one achieved in 2022.
It should be noted that in 1971 they obtained second place in the UEFA Europa League, losing by a score of 2-0 against Ajax.
