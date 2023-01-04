The set of Panathinaikos has made a first offer to hire the Mexican ‘sprinter’, although it was rejected. In 90min we were able to find out that in the next few hours there will be a greater commitment to him, and it is expected that the Machine will give the go-ahead for him to leave.

For now, here we present you The 5 things you didn’t know about Panathinaikos, a possible new destination for Uriel Antuna.

Above the team led by coach Ivan Jovanovik are PAOK Thessaloniki (48.88 m), AEK Athens (52.30 m) and Olympiakos (115.20 m).

The 28-year-old soccer player has a market value of 5 million euros, while Uriel Antuna’s letter with Cruz Azul has a cost of 4 million dollars.

In the event of the signing, the Mexican player would become the most expensive in the club, since his letter could go up to 7 million euros.

Likewise, until now they are undefeated, adding 13 wins, 3 draws and no setbacks. Its closest competitor is AEK, with 35 units.

The 26-year-old Spanish striker is in third place for the scoring championship, and is one of the key pieces of the team.

It should be noted that in 1971 they obtained second place in the UEFA Europa League, losing by a score of 2-0 against Ajax.