The young 21-year-old Mexican midfielder from Club América, santiago navedawill continue his career in Europe with the Miedź Legnica from Poland, the player was loaned for one year until the summer of 2023.
In this way, in the following list we will give you five things that you did not know about the Miedź Legnica from Poland, a team that gave the youth the opportunity to have more activity in the Old Continent.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Miedź Legnica is a club from the city of Legnica, Poland and was founded in 1971, currently plays in the Extraklasathe highest category of Polish football, only in the 2021-2022 season did he rise from the I League of Poland after being the champion.
The team has never been champion of the Polish league, however, the Miedź Legnica he was proclaimed champion of the Polish Cup on one occasion, during the 1991/92 season. That same year he participated in the super cup, falling defeated 4-2 against Lech Poznań.
In addition, he has won II League of Poland (third category) on one occasion in 2011-2012 and the I League of Poland (second category) twice in 2017-2018 and 2021-2022.
At the international level, he has participated only once in a continental tournament, in the 1992/93 European Cup Winners’ Cup, being eliminated in the first round by the AS Monaco of Ligue 1 by an aggregate score of 0-1.
The team is based in Legnica Municipal Stadiumalso called White Eagle Stadium (Stadion Orła Białego), is located in Legnica, Poland.
Built at the end of World War II, the stadium was inaugurated in July 1948. Between 1966 and 1969 it was remodeled to increase the capacity to 20,000 people. A few years later, it became the seat of the Miedź Legnica,
It was between 2005 and 2009 that the four stands were rebuilt, adding between 2013 and 2017 the lighting poles and a complete cover for the entire venue, among other amenities. In this way the capacity was reduced to 6 thousand 156 people.
The former soccer player Wojciech Lobodziński He is the current technical director of the team, at just 39 years of age he began his career as a coach in the team’s youth teams from 2019 until taking the reins of the first team from 2021.
#didnt #Miedź #Legnica #team #Américas #youth #squad #Santiago #Naveda
Leave a Reply