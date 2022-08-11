💥 @santi_naveda piłkarzem Miedzi 💥 21-letni meksykański defensywny pomocnik trafia do naszej drużyny na zasadzie wypożyczenia ze słynnego Club de Fútbol América ✍️ Santiago, witamy w Legnicy i życzymy powodzenia w zielono-niebiesko-czerwonych barwach 💚💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/THPyrwGoKP — MKS Miedź Legnica (@MiedzLegnica) August 9, 2022

In addition, he has won II League of Poland (third category) on one occasion in 2011-2012 and the I League of Poland (second category) twice in 2017-2018 and 2021-2022.

Built at the end of World War II, the stadium was inaugurated in July 1948. Between 1966 and 1969 it was remodeled to increase the capacity to 20,000 people. A few years later, it became the seat of the Miedź Legnica,

It was between 2005 and 2009 that the four stands were rebuilt, adding between 2013 and 2017 the lighting poles and a complete cover for the entire venue, among other amenities. In this way the capacity was reduced to 6 thousand 156 people.

Wojciech Łobodziński: To jest bardzo cenny punkt, na trudnym terenie. Trochę zbyt bojaźliwie przywitaliśmy się z @_Ekstraklasa_, ale też przeciwnik nie pozwalał nam na wiele. Po strzeleniu bramki, szybko dostaliśmy czerwoną kartkę i wróciliśmy do punktu wyjścia. #RADMIE