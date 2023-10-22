FCB 1-0 ATH (80′) – Marc Guiu (17 years and 291 days) came on at 78’41” and scored at 79’15”

‼️ HISTORICAL RECORD ‼️

Marc Guiu is the Barcelona player who has needed the least time (34 seconds) to score a goal on his debut in the ENTIRE history of La Liga. pic.twitter.com/IR3Di3dK4b

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 22, 2023