The Camp Nou was illuminated once again thanks to the goal of Marc Guiu, the young youth player who has caused a sensation in Barcelona after his debut in the first team. With just 34 seconds on the field, Guiu became the third fastest debut player to score a goal in La Liga history, and if we focus solely on Barcelona, he is the fastest of them all. However, beyond this feat, there are five surprising facts that you may not know about this promising talent from La Masia.
1. An outstanding debut in the Spanish under-17 team
On January 25, 2023, Marc Guiu made his official debut for the Spain under-17 team in a friendly against Italy. Since then, he has participated in eight matches for the national team, impressing everyone with his scoring ability by scoring a total of 7 goals. These numbers suggest that Guiu is one of the brightest promises in Spanish football.
2. The fastest youth player in Barcelona
Marc Guiu has not only been a prodigy in the Spanish under-17 team, but he has also left his mark on Barcelona in a surprising way. His first official goal for the club came just 34 seconds after entering the field, setting a record as the third-fastest debutant to score in La Liga history. Within Barcelona’s records, he is the player who has needed the least time to celebrate a goal in his debut.
3. A decade at La Masia
Guiu is not a newcomer to La Masia. He has been training in Barcelona’s youth ranks since he was seven years old, a period that began in 2013. His dedication and development throughout this decade are examples of the commitment and patience shown by young talents who dream of reaching the first team.
4. Outstanding performance in the youth categories
This season, Marc Guiu has demonstrated his scoring ability in Barcelona’s youth categories. He has scored six goals in seven games, combining his performances in the league championship with the UEFA Youth League. This impressive performance at lower levels shows that Guiu is ready to make the step up to the first team.
5. An imposing forward
Despite his agility and mobility, Marc Guiu is a fairly tall forward, standing 1.87 meters tall. This combination of speed and height makes him a constant threat to opposing defenses and gives him an additional advantage in the air.
