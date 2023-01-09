In recent days, the Mexican-Argentine striker Luca Martinez Dupuy, has delivered the news. And it is that the footballer who currently plays for Rosario Central, confessed in an interview that he wants to defend the Aztec shirt over the albiceleste.
Here we present the 5 things you did not know about Luca Martínez Dupuy.
5. His age and birth
It was June 5, 2001 when Luca Martínez Dupuy saw the light in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Since he was little, he got involved in soccer, giving glimpses of his ability with the ball.
Currently the attacker counts 21 years oldand you want to start writing your own history in professional football.
4. His desire to play for Mexico
Martínez Dupuy has both nationalities, so he has the opportunity to play in the major with either of the two teams. However, it was in an interview where he revealed his desire to be part of the Tricolor.
“Today I dream of being able to win a World Cup, then go up to U-23, win another World Cup and then continue with the senior team and win the World Cup. I go for everything, I want to win everything, beat the best. Those are my goals… I am 100 percent committed to Mexico.”he shared in an interview for TUDN.
3. The injury at a young age
Although not everything has been easy for the Mexican forward, and it is that in April of last year, he had to undergo surgery for a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, after being injured in training.
“Today, the soccer player underwent surgery at the Women’s Sanatorium, by the medical team of Dr. Hernán Galán and Daniel Slullitel, with a successful result. Strength Luca and speedy recovery!”shared the team through their social networks.
The medical part indicated that he would be out of the professional courts for between 7 or 8 months, so he is nothing away from reappearing with the Rosario team.
2. Its market value
According to information from the transfer portal transfer marktthe market value of Luca Martínez Dupuy’s legs is 450 thousand dollarsa modest amount and that any Mexican soccer team could pay for their services:
If they continue to consolidate in the Argentine League, there is no doubt that the first offers from clubs in Mexico will begin to arrive. Although for this he must recover one hundred percent from his injury and continue to be one of the essentials for coach Miguel Russo.
1. All his goals and his idol
His incipient career has been carried out in Argentine soccer with the Rosario Central team, a squad where up to now he has added 47 matchesgetting 7 goals and 2 assists.
On the other hand, in an interview the ‘Bull’ made it clear that one of his greatest idols and references is Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezalthough he also praised Raúl Alonso Jiménez.
“I think that Chicharito, a little more flat, more powerful, who is in front. I think that a little more to Chicharito (he looks similar), Raúl is more lyrical, more technical, I think that today I identify myself a little more with Chicharito “he confessed.
