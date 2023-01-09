MORE MEXICAN THAN MOLE! 🇲🇽 “I want to play with Mexico, not with Argentina” Luca Martínez Dupuy, 21-year-old striker, who was born in Mexico, but his parents are Argentine and plays for Rosario Central. He has already been called up for the U-20 Mexican National Team.#Mexican team pic.twitter.com/KZgWB2p7HL – Sports Line (@NacionDMX) January 8, 2023

Currently the attacker counts 21 years oldand you want to start writing your own history in professional football.

It is very clear! 😎 Luca Martínez Dupuy was forceful about his desire to represent @miseleccionmxdespite the possibility that he has of playing for @Argentina. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ECKQUowMwK – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) January 8, 2023

“Today I dream of being able to win a World Cup, then go up to U-23, win another World Cup and then continue with the senior team and win the World Cup. I go for everything, I want to win everything, beat the best. Those are my goals… I am 100 percent committed to Mexico.”he shared in an interview for TUDN.

📱 The story of Luca Martínez Dupuy on his Instagram account, to thank the messages of support for his ligament injury.#StrengthLuca 💪🏻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/kODqI44o1d – Central World (@MundoCentralOf) April 6, 2022

“Today, the soccer player underwent surgery at the Women’s Sanatorium, by the medical team of Dr. Hernán Galán and Daniel Slullitel, with a successful result. Strength Luca and speedy recovery!”shared the team through their social networks.

The medical part indicated that he would be out of the professional courts for between 7 or 8 months, so he is nothing away from reappearing with the Rosario team.

Luca Martinez Dupuy 🇲🇽🇦🇷 had minutes again after his ligament injury. The Mexican-Argentinean had minutes in the tie between Rosario Central and the University of Chile in a preparation match. The ‘Bull’ is back. pic.twitter.com/4U82y6ZTQq – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) January 9, 2023

If they continue to consolidate in the Argentine League, there is no doubt that the first offers from clubs in Mexico will begin to arrive. Although for this he must recover one hundred percent from his injury and continue to be one of the essentials for coach Miguel Russo.

On the other hand, in an interview the ‘Bull’ made it clear that one of his greatest idols and references is Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezalthough he also praised Raúl Alonso Jiménez.

“I think that Chicharito, a little more flat, more powerful, who is in front. I think that a little more to Chicharito (he looks similar), Raúl is more lyrical, more technical, I think that today I identify myself a little more with Chicharito “he confessed.