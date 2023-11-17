The Apertura 2023 tournament has had great moments. The regular season was taken by America of André Jardine, being leaders in the championship and remaining just two points away from tying León’s record as the team that has added the most points in the era of short tournaments.
The champion Tigers and his neighbor Striped They met expectations, placing second and third overall, despite the thousand absences that Monterrey suffered throughout the Mexican championship. Atlético San Luis started very well but fell; Puebla got off to a bad start and went straight to the league.
And in the midst of the expected surprises and news, there was one player in particular who stole all the spotlight. He is currently a footballer Santos Laguna, but it is very likely that, for the next campaign, we will see him defend another shirt. The royal teams being the main candidates to acquire the player’s services.
He arrived in the Italian squad in 2020 and managed to score only two goals. Despite this, his quality was never in doubt, so he barely signed with Santos, and the fans’ hopes were immediate.
His dream of becoming a professional footballer came to fruition in 2016, when he debuted with Arsenal de Sarandí. Team with which the footballer scored a total of six goals and also contributed four assists.
With seventeen goals scored and twenty assists, since his arrival in the Comarca Lagunera in 2022, Brunetta is going through the best moment of his career, so it seems a matter of time before he thanks Santos Laguna.
Not only does he know what it is to defend the Argentine National Team shirt, but he also understands what it is to win something with the light blue and white. He was Pre-Olympic champion in 2020, with the Argentine under 23 team.
Juan Brunetta occupies first place in the ranking of players with the greatest direct participation in scoring goals, participating on seventeen occasions.
