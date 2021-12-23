Club América has made official the signing of Jonathan dos Santos As a second reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Mexican midfielder left Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer with the aim of looking for a new adventure in Liga MX.
The Mexican international will do it in the team that has always manifested itself as a fan, therefore, in the following list we present five things of ‘Jona‘who will play for the first time at club level with a Mexican team.
Jonathan dos Santos He was born on April 26, 1990 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, therefore, he is currently 31 years old.
He is the son of the ex-footballer Geraldo Francisco dos Santos Javier, better known as’Zizinho‘(RIP) of Brazilian origin and also has Spanish nationality from his mother.
Also, he is the younger brother of Éder dos Santos Y Giovani dos santos, who were also footballers (Giovani He has not yet announced his retirement, but he did not have a club during the second half of 2021).
Jonathan dos Santos He is recognized for his good work as a midfielder, mainly as a containment, however, he can also assume mostly defensive responsibilities as a pivot or inside on the right given his good ball handling and recovery.
‘Jona‘just like his brother GiovaniHe had all his football training at the FC Barcelona Academy, so he is a culé youth squad when he started in 2005 from grassroots football until 2011 and went up to the first team where he stayed for two seasons.
From the youth basic forces to FC Barcelona B and the first team between 2005 and 2014 to Villarreal between 2014 and 2017; while from 2017 to 2021 he played in Los Angeles Galaxy. And from 2022 it will be part of Club América.
In total, he has been able to conquer three Spanish leagues, a Champios League, a Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups and a Club World Cup.
The player has been part of the Aztec team since 2009, since then he has had participation in 58 matches and has played several international tournaments such as the Gold Cup, the Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has also won three titles with the national team (two Gold Cups and a Concacaf Cup).
