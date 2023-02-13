Jakub JanktoSparta Prague player from the Czech Republic, on loan from Getafe, has published a video through his social networks where he confesses that he is homosexualfurther stating that he takes a load off his shoulders by “not hiding anymore” with his feelings.
Next, we will review five aspects that you probably did not know about the 27-year-old footballer, so that you can get to know him in depth.
“Like everyone, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends. I have a job, which I have been doing the best I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everyone, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fear, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I’m gay and I don’t want to hide anymore“, public.
Jankto is the first player with past and present from LaLiga in Spain to openly reveal that he is ‘gay’, after around twenty footballers from other leagues, both active and retired, have taken the step.
International with the Czech Republic, before arriving at Getafe in the summer of 2021 he played in Italy, at Udinese and Sampdoria. Last summer he was loaned by the Spanish club to Sparta Prague, where he defends his colors this season and will return to Getafe after this season.
Juventus Turin was the first football club, both in the men’s and women’s accounts, to respond to Jankto’s message. A heart and a rainbow to show the Czech international his support and admiration. Getafe, the club to which Jankto belongs, also showed his support for the Czech. Osasuna and the Premier League joined later.
This 2022-23 season, Jankto played two games in the League of Nations with the Czech Republic and started all five games for his team in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, although they could not get into the big event.
