A few days ago the signing of the player became official Aztec Jairo Torres with the chicago fire of the Major League Soccer. The soccer player wants to do well in the American competition so that in the not too distant future, he will try his luck on the Old Continent.
For now, here are the 5 things you didn’t know about Mexican Jairo Torres, Chicago’s new hire.
According to the portal Transfermarktthe market value of Jairo Torres is 4 million dollars, although this could increase in case of having a good season in the MLS. While it is true that he wants to leave for Europe, a tempting juicy offer from Liga MX could change his mind.
Jairo Torres was one of those most responsible for the title of the group of the Atlas Foxes. The Mexican did things correctly on the field of play, widely drawing the attention of the Chicago Fire who did not hesitate to throw the house out the window to sign him.
With the Tapatios he played a total of 119 games, scoring 9 goals and cooperating with the same number of assists.
As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Jairo Torres is looking to make the leap to the other side of the pond, so the Chicago Fire can be his springboard, as he said in his first statements.
“I would like to take that step to Europe, I want to mature more, be more effective, have good participations so that they turn to see me here. Who would not like to play in the Premier, but the truth is that if I want to open the doors for there I have to do things right”he stated in an interview.
Likewise, one of his short-term dreams is to be able to defend the colors of the Mexican team, as he said in an interview, where he stated that for this he needs to continue working with greater intensity to be able to be seen and thus play in a World Cup, which It could be in four years.
One of Jairo Torres’ best friends is the Mexican from Real Betis Diego Lainez. The friendship began from the lower ones, when both defended the cause of the Tricolor. From that moment on, the support of friends arose and continues to this day.
