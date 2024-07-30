It is almost a fact that Ezequiel “Equi” Fernández, one of the best midfielders in Argentine football, will be transferred to Saudi Arabian football for a fortune, after displaying great form at Boca Juniors, confirming what he had shown at Tigre.
In his replacement and to compete for a position appears the name of Ignacio MiramonLille midfielder who emerged from Gimnasia La Plata. We review his history.
Born in Bolívar, the surname Miramón is synonymous with football. The Miramón family has a long football tradition that spans four generations! Rubén Cholo Azpiroz, Nacho’s great-grandfather, was a prominent defender for the Bolívar National Team, Atlético Urdampilleta and Empleados de Comercio. José María Perro Miramón, Nacho’s grandfather, was a tough centre-back, with a strong marking and who was champion of the Bolívar League in 1978 with El Fortín. Emilio Miramón, Nacho’s father, went from sharing the pitch with Bochini to being his son’s teammate in Balompié.
Miramón made his debut at the age of 18, on February 19, 2021, in a 3-0 win over Talleres. He had previously been on the bench in eight matches. From that moment on, he began to establish himself in the “Lobo”.
Central midfielder with quick movements, good passing and the ability to cut and anticipate. In the last Professional League he played, he was the one who had the most duels won (183) and fouls received (56). Under the technical direction of Sebastián “Chirola” Romero he played 21 matches (20 as a starter).
The central midfielder, who emerged at Gimnasia and transferred to French football in mid-2023, has not had the continuity he wanted.
Injuries have marked him and the club is willing to negotiate his departure. However, the intention of the French is to recover a large part of the investment made a year ago.
“El Lobo” sold Miramón’s listing for US$4,500,000.
The information was revealed by journalist Germán García Grova, a source who stressed that Boca sent an offer to Lille of France for Ignacio Miramon. The contract is for a loan until December 2025 with an obligation to buy 50% of the player for 3 million dollars if the midfielder is present in 70% of the season’s rosters. In Europe, his contract runs until mid-2028.
